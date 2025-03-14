Gerard Piqué's tears, Shakira's ex, that no one expected: 'The damage...'

Gerard Piqué is facing the judge this Friday in a day filled with emotional weight. The former footballer, now a businessman, broke down during his testimony at the Court of First Instance and Instruction Number 4 of Majadahonda.

The ex of Shakira has been summoned as a suspect due to the controversy surrounding the contract that moved the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia. Through tears, Piqué defended himself against the accusations linking him to alleged irregularities.

All of them related to the commission of four million euros annually. He assured that at no time did he pay the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, or the RFEF itself for mediating in the deal.

| Europa Press

Gerard Piqué Broke Down in Tears

During his appearance, Piqué rejected that the contract with the Saudi public company SELA, managed through his group Kosmos, had irregularities. The former Barça player was firm in his defense of the agreement.

"They don't know the harm this does to me, in another country I would have a statue," he stated. However, visibly affected, he broke down in tears when speaking about the devastating effects this situation has had on his reputation.

| Europa Press

"I've been dealing with reputational damage in the press for three years that no one will pay for," Gerard Piqué expressed. He hinted at the profound personal and professional impact he has had to face due to the accusations surrounding him.

In his testimony, he also detailed how the agreement with SELA began as a "gentleman's agreement" and was later formalized with the inclusion of Kosmos in the contract. According to Piqué, the main obstacle in his process was the difficulty in collecting the agreed money.

This led him to contact Luis Rubiales for help. Additionally, he assured that Rubiales might have intervened directly with the Saudis to solve the matter.

| Europa Press

Gerard Piqué, Under Scrutiny

In his defense, Piqué's lawyer presented evidence including invoices issued by Kosmos to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation. In addition to emails that supposedly demonstrate that the business relationship was conducted legitimately.

This case, which has shaken the Spanish soccer scene, also involves Luis Rubiales and Pedro Rocha, both former RFEF officials. It is also being investigated whether Piqué's situation as an active Barça player at that time could have influenced the signing of this agreement.