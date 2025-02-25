Montse Germán's Suspicions That Give a U-turn to 'com Si Fos Ahir'

The next episode of Com si fos ahir promises to be a whirlwind of emotions and revelations. From surprise parties to kept confidences, the plot promises to take interesting turns, especially regarding the bonds between the protagonists.

Montse Germán's Suspicions in Com si fos ahir

Ismael celebrates his eighteenth birthday with a surprise party organized by his loved ones. Although everyone asks him about his academic future, the young man seems somewhat dazed and evasive.

The reason is that, far from being focused on studies, Ismael has other plans that take him off the conventional path. This plot adds a touch of uncertainty about the young man's future and his desire to follow his own path instead of what society expects of him.

However, one of the most interesting and exciting threads of this episode is the one following Sílvia, played by Montse Germán. The woman is going through a tense moment as she feels that something is not right between Miqui and Cristina.

In an attempt to clarify the situation, Sílvia decides to talk to Neus to share her concerns. This conversation could be key to understanding Sílvia's emotions as she tries to unravel the truth.

Ivan Helps Itziar in a Delicate Moment for Her

Meanwhile, Ivan accompanies Itziar to see her mother's apartment before it is sold. This action could have sentimental and emotional implications, as it is a place filled with memories.

Ivan and Itziar's plot promises to touch sensitive chords as they both deal with the possibility of losing something that represents Itziar's family's past. Additionally, Aniol gives Itziar a folder he found in the apartment, suggesting that there are more secrets to uncover.

Meanwhile, Miquel receives news from a client confirming that Cèlia has already solved a work issue. A fact that adds another layer to the complicated work and personal dynamics of the group.

This episode promises to be full of emotion and tension, where each character has something to discover, share or solve. In particular, Sílvia's plot is shaping up to be one of the central axes that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.