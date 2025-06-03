'Supervivientes', on the edge: The directors make a firm decision about Montoya

The directors of Supervivientes have made a firm decision after the serious incident involving Montoya. The contestant was at the center of a heated argument with his fellow contestants that alerted the television show's production team. At that moment, protocols were activated to ensure safety and coexistence on the island.

The tension that has built up after nearly three months of living together has turned the island into an especially volatile environment. Arguments, reproaches, and accusations of lack of involvement have become common. In this context, the conflict between Montoya and his fellow contestants erupted forcefully.

A meeting to assign tasks triggered the argument, according to what Álvaro Muñoz Escassi explained live. During that meeting, Montoya was accused of not collaborating and of crossing lines of respect with Anita. Several contestants, including Makoke and Borja, supported this version and described the situation as "very concerning".

Montoya at the center of the Supervivientes controversy

From the Palapa, Sandra Barneda took charge to clarify the facts. She asked Escassi to recount precisely what happened, avoiding interruptions and cross-opinions. It was then stated that Montoya had allegedly uttered serious insults in an aggressive tone.

The Sevillian's reaction was immediate. Visibly upset, he admitted to having said "me cago en la puta," but denied any kind of aggression. The footage shown by the program displayed Montoya nervous and gesticulating, but not physically attacking anyone.

Anita, who was present at the time of the incident, intervened to clarify the situation. She denied having been a victim of abuse and assured that, had she been, she would have left the contest. She also confirmed that Montoya suffers from cervical problems that affect him physically and emotionally.

Montoya breaks down inside Supervivientes

The contestant broke down in tears, shouting in one of the secluded areas. He felt alone, misunderstood, and unjustly accused by his fellow contestants. "I'm not cut out for this," he said through tears, while asking to leave.

An official statement from the management settled the matter live. The organization confirmed that there was no violence and that Montoya suffered a panic attack. At that moment, it was Anita who requested medical assistance upon seeing his agitated state.

Production has insisted that there's nothing to hide. The safety and well-being of the participants remain a priority. With this decision, Supervivientes enters a decisive stage in which the tension could continue to rise.