Belén Rodríguez makes everything take a turn with her exclusive about Carmen Alcayde

Belén Rodríguez had shown support for Montoya to go as far as possible in Supervivientes 2025 until just a few days ago. However, during a week when the Andalusian contestant was facing elimination against Carmen Alcayde, the collaborator surprised everyone by siding with the Valencian.

Rodríguez, who joined TardeAR just a few weeks ago, made a plea for Alcayde to stay in the competition. "Spain, please, go to Mitele, to save, and save Carmen Alcayde, who's had an impressive run in the competition and can't leave," she implored the show's loyal viewers.

These statements were quite surprising considering the position the panelist had shown until now. "I've been the most Montoya-supporting," she began, referring to the support she had given the former contestant from La Isla de las Tentaciones.

Belén Rodríguez went from praising Montoya to asking for his expulsion from Supervivientes

Rodríguez admitted that the contestant's weak point "is playing the victim." Next, the Madrid native gave details about her strategy.

"The same vote needs to be split and the group must blow up to capture the votes," she explained about the group formed by Anita, Carmen, and Montoya.

If this argument wasn't entirely convincing, the panelist issued a warning. "People who want Anita to win need to know that Montoya is a burden for Anita," she asserted. She then added, "They're going to split the vote in the final and in the end, Pelayo will win by default."

The truth is that Belén's recent statements about Montoya contrast sharply with what she defended on the same set just a few weeks ago. "The surprise of my life has been seeing a character like Montoya," she explained then, with complete sincerity.

"I've fallen madly in love with him, really madly, I think he's a bomb," she insisted. She was so in favor of the Sevillian that she wondered how he hadn't been discovered before. For her, Montoya's "magnetism and inventiveness" were qualities that stood out just a few days ago above those of any other contestant.

A change of heart that has drawn attention precisely because of how strongly she defended the survivor. The journalist didn't hold back on praise for Anita Williams's ex-boyfriend only to later call for his elimination.

However, it seems that the audience ultimately didn't fully take Belén Rodríguez's opinion into account and it was Carmen Alcayde who was forced to leave the competition. After being absolutely inseparable during their time in Honduras, both contestants shared an emotional farewell in an unexpected ending.