'Pasapalabra' makes everyone cry by announcing the sad news about Rosa

Rosa, one of the most charismatic contestants on Pasapalabra, surprised the entire audience with an unbelievable moment she experienced on one of the latest episodes. The young woman left the audience speechless and moved the show's followers. She managed to move everyone because of the major mistake she made, which almost cost her her place in the competition.

Last Monday, the contestant arrived at the set during a difficult personal time. She admitted she was going through a "rough patch" in which "the brain and the tongue are disconnected." Despite this, she tried to compete energetically with her blue team.

| Atresmedia

In the Blue Chair, she faced Juan, a nurse from Madrid. After a mistake by her opponent, the contestant also failed with a definition that cost her dearly. She answered "absolution" instead of "amnesty" and appeared very frustrated.

Aware of her mistake, she exclaimed: "Oh, amnesty!" Although she managed to continue in the competition, she admitted she wasn't at her best. However, she firmly assured Roberto Leal that she wouldn't make another mistake.

Nobody expected what happened with Rosa on Pasapalabra

Pasapalabra is known as one of the most popular formats on Spanish television. Its success lies in the balance between mental agility, general knowledge, and entertainment. The Rosco is the star challenge and the greatest test contestants face.

That's why, before the challenge, Rosa said goodbye to the show's guests. She thanked them for the relaxed atmosphere and the afternoons shared with her team. "I've felt super comfortable and I've had a great time," she said, visibly moved.

| Antena 3

Rosa has experienced an emotional moment on Pasapalabra that has moved the audience

The words of Rosa have managed to move everyone present on Pasapalabra. Her warmth, charisma, and perseverance have won over the audience for months. Although she didn't win the jackpot on that episode, she earned everyone's affection.

| Atresmedia

Throughout her journey, Rosa has shown a high level of preparation and a great ability to face challenges. She has also known how to keep calm under the constant pressure of the competition, showing that she is on the same level as her rival, Manu.

Her progress on the set and the connection she has managed to establish with the audience have made her one of the most memorable contestants of this stage. We'll have to wait for upcoming episodes of the competition to find out if Rosa manages to win the desired jackpot on Pasapalabra.