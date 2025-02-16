Surprise Over Carles Xuriguera's Words About Quim Masferrer That No One Expected

Breakups don't only happen in romantic relationships; they also occur in friendships and shared projects. There are connections that, due to the intensity of daily life, emotional strain, or irreconcilable differences, end up breaking without the possibility of turning back.

That's precisely what happened between Carles Xuriguera and Quim Masferrer, who, along with Fel Faixedas, formed the comedic trio Teatre de Guerrilla for over a decade. However, the good harmony that united them on stage faded over time.

A fractured relationship that, according to Xuriguera, has no solution. He made this clear in a recent interview with Joel Díaz. In it, he acknowledged that communication between him and Masferrer broke down years ago and there is no intention of resuming it.

| TV3

Surprise Over Carles Xuriguera's Words About Quim Masferrer

This Saturday, Carles Xuriguera was one of the guests on Col·lapse, Ricard Ustrell's show on TV3. But before his appearance on the set, the comedian had already made headlines with his recent interview on APM?, where he didn't leave his former colleague in a very good light.

Speaking about the dissolution of Teatre de Guerrilla in 2009, Xuriguera admitted that the intensity of the project ended up wearing down the relationship between the three members of the group. "There is a personal history and a fatigue among us," he confessed.

But the most revealing moment came when Carles Xuriguera was more blunt: "We haven't spoken in years," he stated emphatically. With this declaration, he made it clear that there is no relationship with Quim Masferrer and that the bond broke without any prospect of reconciliation.

Poisoned Darts

Xuriguera's words not only confirmed the distancing but also hinted at certain reproaches toward his former colleague. In a comment that didn't go unnoticed, he threw a dart that many interpreted as a direct criticism of Quim Masferrer.

"He acted like he was the big shot and we made faces," he stated. While Carles Xuriguera and Fel Faixedas have continued working together and maintain a close friendship, the possibility of a reunion with Masferrer is ruled out.

| TV3

According to his words, there is no intention to revive the format or to share the stage again with his former colleague. The story of Teatre de Guerrilla marked a golden era in Catalan humor, filling venues and major festivals for over a decade.

However, everything has an end and, in this case, the closure was definitive. Carles Xuriguera has been clear: the relationship with Quim Masferrer belongs to the past. And, from what he has hinted, it seems that it will remain that way.