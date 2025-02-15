Maximum Joy at Christian Gálvez and Patricia Pardo's Home: 'So Exciting...'

Happiness has clearly become the dominant note in the home of Christian Gálvez and Patricia Pardo. They themselves have evidenced it with the intense declarations of love they have made on social media for Valentine's Day.

This way, they have demonstrated that they are in a full moment of their lives. So much so that, as the presenter of Vamos a ver has stated, a simple breakfast is “as exciting as a first date.”

| @patriciapardo_tv, Instagram

Joy in Christian Gálvez's Home with His Tender Words

Christian Gálvez and Patricia Pardo are married and have managed to have a child. At all times, they have shown that their relationship is solid and that they are facing one of the sweetest stages of their lives. But, in case there was any doubt about it, they have now confirmed it again with the declarations they have made for Valentine's Day.

Thus, the ex-husband of Almudena Cid has shared a photograph of his wife on Instagram and alongside it, he has written a heartfelt text. It says: “The woman of my life, my inspiration, my warrior, my squire. Because walking by your side, learning from you, is a true honor.”

“Because every February gave us many beautiful things. Because watching the little ones grow is the best gift. Because, as the story of Valentine's Day goes, you also restored my sight, in addition to faith and everything else.”

To which he added: “You have given me so much. You continue to give me so much... You, my light and my path.”

Patricia Pardo Shows Her Happiness with Christian Gálvez

Patricia Pardo has not been left behind and has also proclaimed her love for Christian to the four winds. Therefore, along with several images of them, she has written: “How can I not be in love with someone who hugs and mends me with that smile, who pierces me with that look that is family and radiates light, nobility, and dedication in every gesture?”

Additionally, the presenter of Vamos a ver has stated: “Thank you for showing me LOVE unconditionally regardless of the moment or opportunity. Thank you for making a simple breakfast as exciting as a first date and leaving the residue of trust from the first time.”

“Thank you because our path is pure beauty. Sorry for Valentine's Day but tomorrow I'll be even more in love. I have a date with you.”

Although they currently enjoy their life with their son Luca, the couple doesn't rule out the possibility of expanding the family in the future. In various interviews, Christian has praised Patricia, highlighting her role as a mother and partner, and has left the door open to the arrival of a new member to the home. These statements reflect the excitement and plans they have as a couple, always seeking to strengthen their family core and face together the challenges that life presents them.

In short, these two well-known faces continue to demonstrate that their love is authentic and solid. Through gestures, words, and actions, they show the happiness they share and how, together, they build a path full of love, respect, and complicity.