Shakira Crosses the Line with Clara Chía After an Embarrassing Statement: 'The She-Wolves…'

It seems that time hasn't calmed the waters and, far from turning the page, Shakira continues to launch poisoned darts at Clara Chía. The singer, who has turned her breakup with Piqué into a musical phenomenon, keeps pointing to the young Catalan as the great villain.

With her world tour underway, Shakira takes advantage of every concert to fuel the narrative of the "betrayed woman." But, to what extent is it fair that Clara Chía continues to be the target of attacks and mockery?

Meanwhile Shakira celebrates her empowerment through her music, the other side of the coin is a young woman who has had to face fierce public scrutiny. Additionally, Clara Chía has suffered media persecution that borders on harassment.

| Europa Press

Shakira Crosses the Line with Clara Chía

Since Shakira released her Session #53, in which she directly mentioned Clara Chía, the Catalan has lived in constant exposure. The song became an anthem for many but also a condemnation for Gerard Piqué's partner.

Recently, at her concert in Brazil, Shakira once again sent a direct message to Clara. On stage, she projected the phrase: "Wolves won't covet their neighbors' possessions. Clearly!"

| Twitter

With this type of statement, Shakira continues to feed the narrative that the blame falls exclusively on Clara, without considering that the decision to break an engagement was Gerard Piqué's. Be that as it may, Shakira is starting to lose control.

Silvia Taulés, a journalist from Vanitatis, has spoken with Clara Chía's closest circle and the reality is clear: the young woman is suffering. "Clara is a shy and very sensitive girl," they assure, and her family always had doubts about her ability to handle media pressure.

| Europa Press

Clara Chía Moves Forward, but in the Shadows

While Gerard Piqué is in Miami, Clara Chía continues with her long-distance relationship. Despite everything, she remains in love and committed to her partner, although she is aware that the pressure won't disappear soon. She knows that the weight of public opinion falls on her.

What started as a breakup between two celebrities has turned into a spectacle where Clara Chía continues to be the scapegoat. Shakira has won, but: how long will she keep punishing the woman who was nothing more than a piece in a game she didn't start?