Surprise Statement from Gloria Camila, Daughter of José Ortega Cano: 'I Had to Do It'

Gloria Camila Ortega appeared live this week on Y ahora Sonsoles to clarify the reason for the video that is causing so much talk. José Ortega Cano's daughter uploaded recordings to her social media profile in which she was seen harshly confronting anonymous citizens in public. A publication whose motives the young woman has justified: "I had to do it because I find it just as shocking to go down the street saying those kinds of comments as on social media."

A statement with which Gloria Camila has exposed the unpleasant messages she receives daily. With this gesture, she wanted to demonstrate that she suffers from an uncomfortable and reprehensible situation.

"Even if they wish you dead and even if they threaten you... I reported it and I'm still waiting, that is, nothing is ever going to be done," she warned on the aforementioned Antena 3 program. "I think we have to give visibility to the limit we can allow ourselves," the young woman assured, confirming that she will not remain silent in the face of the harassment she is experiencing on social media.

Gloria Camila Ortega Has Denounced the Harassment She Suffers on Social Media in a Very Particular Way

Even so, Gloria Camila acknowledged that it had not been easy for her to confront people on the street. A recording that for her consists of shock therapy against her detractors who continuously judge her.

"It has been quite difficult for me because I am very modest and I don't like doing these kinds of things on the street," she admitted live on the program hosted by Sonsoles Ónega.

In the video, you can see images of Rocío Jurado's daughter dancing with her father, her brother José Fernando, and other relatives. A recording after which, once shared on her social media profile, she was criticized for "not having Jurado's blood." She also had to face being called "ridiculous" or "the family of horrors," among other things.

Ortega Cano's Daughter Has Had No Qualms in Explaining the Reason for Her Controversial Publication

Gloria Camila clarified that the intention with which she made this video is to show in a forceful way what she experiences firsthand because she is a public figure. A way to "show the reality of social media" and, incidentally, publicly denounce what many celebrities experience daily.

Through derogatory phrases and the same insults she has received in her stories and posts, the young woman has tried to put other people in her same situation. A way in which Ortega Cano's daughter seeks to stop harassment on social media.

Although she has not yet confirmed if this situation has changed, the truth is that her publication has had a great impact. An experiment that has placed her back in the media spotlight after some time away from the media.