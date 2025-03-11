Maradona's Son Shakes Spain and Argentina: 'I Spoke With Him and...'

Maradona is back in the spotlight as this year marks five years since the death of the legendary footballer. The causes of his death have led to the indictment of eight suspects and the holding of a trial. In this context, Maradona's son has broken his silence, shaking Spain and Argentina by revealing what his last conversation was like.

"I spoke with him through a video call the day after and I saw him well," Diego Jr. recalled. Although he had been operated on just a few hours earlier, Maradona was in good health, which contrasts with his sudden death. Hence, his descendant is now convinced that "my father was murdered."

| Atresmedia

Maradona's Son Breaks His Silence After His Father's Death

Maradona shocked the entire world when on November 25, 2020, his sudden death was announced. Apparently, the soccer star suffered from acute pulmonary edema and heart failure. However, an investigation was launched to clarify what happened in the weeks leading up to his death, with eight people indicted.

Maradona's son spoke on the set of Ahora Sonsoles about the trial and maintains that "his death could have been avoided." Especially after revealing what his last conversation with Maradona was. "I spoke with him through a video call the day after and I saw him well," he said, shaking Spain and Argentina.

As he explained, the former footballer had been operated on a few hours before that conversation and was in good health. Nothing in his demeanor suggested that he was unwell or suffering from any kind of deficiency. "He was fine, we laughed as always, and he told me to stay calm," he added.

Diego explained that everyone was alert to Maradona before he was operated on and that he was aware of everything. Hence, he did not expect that after seeing him well, he would die shortly after that last conversation.

For this reason, he maintains that there were people who did not act as they should have and that they contributed to the fatal outcome. "I am sure that my father was murdered," he stated.

Maradona's Family Wants Justice to Be Served

Throughout the trial over Diego Maradona's death, his son has insisted that there were dark interests behind his passing. The young man has directly accused the doctors of not providing adequate medical care to his father. Which, according to him, contributed to his death.

"That death could have been avoided if the doctors had done things right," he told Sonsoles. "They knew that giving him some medications would kill him, it was better that way," he insisted, pointing to the people involved.

Maradona's son has expressed his determination to get to the bottom of the truth about his father's death. He believes that the doctors who attended to Maradona should be held accountable for their actions, thus doing justice to the Argentine star. He also believes that the family has the right to know the truth about what happened and to ensure that those who did not act properly pay for it.

The legal battle ahead promises to be long and complex. The lawyers for the doctors who attended to Maradona deny any medical negligence and claim they did everything possible to save his life. Maradona's family, however, remains firm in their accusation and has expressed confidence that justice will prevail.

"I wanted to have my dad, today the worst thing is not being able to call him because of some people who are now free," he explained. "I just hope they pay," he concluded.