Surprise Announcement About Violeta Mangriñán and Fabio Colloricchio: 'i Am Super...'

Fabio Colloricchio has returned to his social media to post an unexpected statement about Violeta Mangriñán. Through Instagram, the influencer wanted to celebrate with all his followers a very special date for the mother of his daughters: "I'm super proud of everything you achieve".

This Monday, March 3, this well-known businesswoman and former television collaborator turned 31 years old. This is why this young Argentine didn't think twice about dedicating an emotional post to the woman of his life.

| Instagram, @fabbio

In it, we can see Violeta Mangriñán and Fabio Colloricchio in a very romantic and close attitude. However, what has caught the attention of their followers the most is the message that the content creator wrote next:

"Happy birthday to this amazing woman. Violeta, every day you surpass yourself more. I'm super proud of everything you achieve, but even more of the person you are. We love you so much, happy 31, my love... You're the best".

Fabio Colloricchio Issues a Statement on Social Media for Violeta Mangriñán's 31st Birthday: "I'm Super Proud"

Violeta Mangriñán and Fabio Colloricchio met during their participation in Survivor 2019. Since then, although many have questioned their love, they have managed to become one of the most solid couples in the entire social scene of our country.

| Europa Press

Proof of this is the romantic congratulation that the Argentine has dedicated to the mother of his daughters through social media. In this statement, the young man has made it clear how proud he feels, not only for everything his partner has achieved but also for "the person you are".

A true declaration of love that Fabio Colloricchio has signed with the initials "GGFC", hinting that the message was not only from him but also from Gia and Gala.

| Instagram, @violeta, en.e-noticies.cat

Meanwhile, in addition to reposting all the congratulations she has received for her birthday, Violeta Mangriñán has published an emotional story on her Instagram. In it, she wanted to thank all the people who remembered her on her 31st birthday:

"Thank you, I love you all so much. Proud of the family, friends, and followers I have. I'm a lucky girl," assured the current romantic partner of Fabio Colloricchio.

Additionally, as if that weren't enough, Violeta Mangriñán has also shared several images of her birthday on her social media profile. An event where a large personalized birthday cake couldn't be missing.

In it, two of the influencer's favorite things were mixed: the color green and matcha tea, a drink that has allowed her to create her empire. "More matcha, less drama" can be read on her large heart-shaped cake.