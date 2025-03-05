No One Expected What Anabel Pantoja Just Revealed About Her Boyfriend, David Rodríguez.

Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez experienced one of the most difficult moments of their lives a couple of months ago due to their daughter Alma's hospitalization. A situation that has tested the couple, about whom it was even said they were going through a deep crisis. However, Isabel Pantoja's niece has made it clear what she feels for her boyfriend with her latest post in which she reflects on the definition of love.

With the desire to put an end to all the speculations about her relationship with her daughter's father, the Andalusian has once again used her social media. Anabel has insisted on how in love she is with David Rodríguez, making clear what her current feelings toward him are.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

"Love is when they come to pick you up. From work, at the end of a sad day, from school, at the train station, after an exhausting game, by surprise, when you didn't expect it," she wrote on her profile.

Anabel Pantoja Finally Reveals What Having David Rodríguez Close Means to Her

She added: "Even, especially, when you least deserved it," could be read in the stories on her personal Instagram account.

Although she did not refer explicitly to the Cordoban, the truth is that it is a way to clarify how they are after the complicated situation they are going through.

Throughout this reflection on love shared by Anabel Pantoja, it can be deduced that for her, it is in everyday gestures that this feeling can be most demonstrated. The content creator referred to a column by writer Laura Ferrero published in a digital medium, confirming that she agrees with her concept of love.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

The truth is that this is not the only post Anabel has recently dedicated between the lines to her guy. A few days ago, the influencer shared a post in which she asked her followers not to leave "anything for later." According to her, we shouldn't trust that "we have time."

Anabel Pantoja Has Ended the Controversy Over a Supposed Sentimental Crisis

Alongside an image where the protagonists of the movie Ghost appeared embraced, Pantoja explained that her intention now is to enjoy the moment. The snapshot reminds us how united she and her daughter's father are at this time. Regarding the phrase, the Sevillian didn't take long to put it into practice, as she showed in her recent trip to the Andalusian capital.

Just a few days ago, Kike Calleja provided more details about the supposed crisis some are talking about. The collaborator of Vamos a Ver recalled the words of Anabel Pantoja's boyfriend. "David did acknowledge that things weren't very good with Anabel, that there were frictions," he began saying.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Mediaset

Next, Antonio Rossi put his words in context, explaining that Anabel's circle was making things difficult for the physiotherapist. "David has faced a battalion, which is Anabel's circle. And that, of course, causes frictions," the journalist argued.

However, despite these rumors of crisis, Anabel has now decided to take the step, assuring that she has found love in her current partner.