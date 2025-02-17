Surprise Over What Pilar Rahola Has Said About Her Husband After Her Farewell: 'Always…'

Love knows no borders. This has been demonstrated by Pilar Rahola in a gesture full of sentiment toward her husband, Robert, with whom she maintains a strong relationship despite the temporary separation.

The journalist, who is in South America for professional reasons, wanted to send him a special message on his birthday. This way, Pilar Rahola has made it clear how much she misses him during this time away from Catalonia.

| 8tv

Surprise Over What Pilar Rahola Has Said About Her Husband

Rahola announced her departure from the country to embark on a project in South America. Her stay on the continent is due to a proposal from a think tank that has recruited her to analyze the political situation in the region.

Since her arrival, Rahola has traveled to several countries, giving lectures, seminars and television interviews. However, the distance hasn't made her forget her closest circle, least of all her husband, with whom she shares a ten-year age difference.

Despite the intense schedule she manages during her journey through South America, Rahola didn't want to miss the opportunity to congratulate her husband. Through her social media, she shared a message full of tenderness and nostalgia, making it clear how much she misses him.

"Today you turn 56, my dear. From afar, I embrace you with the sweetness of so many hugs, longing for you, full of you, always by your side. For many more years, Robert!" the journalist wrote, joining her words with an image that has caused a wave of reactions.

A Strong Relationship Beyond Distance

The age difference has never been an obstacle in their relationship, and this new challenge of distance doesn't seem to be one either. Over the years, Pilar Rahola and Robert have built a solid bond, based on mutual respect and love, which continues to strengthen despite their farewell.

Her message, besides being a demonstration of love, has highlighted the nostalgia she feels for her husband during this professional stage away from home. Undoubtedly, a gesture that reaffirms that, although thousands of kilometers (kilómetros) separate them, their connection remains intact.