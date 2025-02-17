Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Decision That Could Now Cost Them Dearly

The relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Donald Trump has always been tense. For years, the exchanged statements have fueled a public dispute that remains unsolved. Recently, the U.S. president has reignited the controversy by launching harsh words against Meghan Markle, whom he has labeled "terrible".

A Revelation That Could Increase Tension Between Trump and the Dukes

Now, new details have emerged that could further intensify the confrontation. It has been revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's foundation, Archewell, has made significant donations to organizations linked to the Democratic Party. This fact has caused great controversy in the political sphere.

Although the British royal family usually stays out of politics, public documents confirm that in 2023 Archewell donated $146,500 to Jiore Craig. Jiore is a media strategist with strong ties to the Democratic Party.

Donations That Fuel the Controversy

Archewell's contributions haven't stopped there. It has also been discovered that the foundation donated $25,000 to the Marcy Lab School in Brooklyn, where Jiore Craig joined the board of directors in 2024. This is not the first time the strategist has received funding from the Sussexes' organization.

In 2022, Archewell had already granted her $120,000. Craig, who previously worked at a research firm in Washington D.C., was part of the campaign that helped Bill Clinton win the presidency in 1992. Additionally, in the last U.S. electoral process, her work focused on countering the criticisms about Joe Biden's age before he withdrew from the race.

Archewell also allocated $90,000 to Markup News Inc., a media outlet in New York funded by Craig Newmark. He is the founder of Craigslist and a well-known donor to the Democratic Party. Likewise, in 2023, Harry and Meghan's foundation contributed $250,000 to a charity created by Ashley Biden, daughter of the former U.S. president.

The Sussexes' Foray Into Politics That Could Have Consequences

Meghan Markle has been one of the most critical voices against Donald Trump, calling him "misogynistic" and "divisive," which has prompted strong responses from the president. Meanwhile, Prince Harry has also had his own run-ins with Trump. In a prank phone call, the Duke of Sussex claimed that the president had "blood on his hands" due to his environmental policies.

Despite the controversy, Trump has dismissed any action against Harry and the legal issues he faces with his visa in the U.S. Some sources indicate that Trump maintains a cordial relationship with King Charles III and Prince William, which is why he avoids a major conflict. In response to the controversy, a spokesperson for the Sussexes stated: "They are committed to investing in people and initiatives that truly make a difference".