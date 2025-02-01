'Fiesta' surprises by revealing live the latest thing Victoria Federica has done

The program Fiesta, hosted by Emma García, has surprised its audience by revealing live a recent incident involving Victoria Federica. The daughter of Infanta Elena and niece of King Felipe VI has been at the center of media attention due to a tense episode in a well-known Madrid restaurant.

The young woman had an issue at the venue with other customers. She reproached them for taking photos of her with her current partner, Borja Moreno.

Fiesta brings to the table the new incident involving Victoria Federica

Victoria Federica has been in the news for days because it seems she has a new boyfriend, Borja Moreno. Today, both are in the spotlight. As revealed on Fiesta, they experienced a tense moment at a Madrid restaurant, Roostiq Bar.

Emma García spoke live with the journalist who reported on the incident, Amparo de la Gama. She detailed what happened: "She was quietly with Borja in one of her favorite restaurants because she loves the little pork belly they make there."

"They were having a cocktail and saw that they were being recorded. Then, she politely stood up and told them they were at a dinner and couldn't be recorded."

According to different media, the niece of Felipe VI and her new guy met months ago at a beach bar in Marbella managed by him. What started as a friendship has turned into a more serious relationship in recent weeks.

He, 31 years old, is a Madrid businessman linked to the hospitality and nightlife sector. Previously, he had a relationship with Amina Martínez de Irujo. She is none other than the daughter of Genoveva Casanova and Cayetano Martínez de Irujo.

Fiesta sparks a debate after what happened with Victoria Federica

This incident has caused a heated debate on the Fiesta set, where Mónika Vergara was blunt: "That is the price of fame. Victoria Federica lives off social media and feeds it, she is a content creator, she belongs to the king's family. Therefore, there is a price she has to endure."

She added: "That's how it is. If you don't like it, go to a private room, which all restaurants have."

Meanwhile, Kike Calleja defended Victoria Federica's right to privacy, stating: "Not everything goes here. Just because you're famous doesn't mean you lose your rights as a person."

This last stance was shared by Emma García. Hence, she stated: "It's about having manners. It's better to stand up and say: 'Please, could we take a photo?'"

The episode revealed by Fiesta highlights the challenges public figures face in their daily lives. Although fame entails a partial loss of privacy, it's essential to respect boundaries. Of course, it's important to recognize the right of any individual to enjoy intimate moments without being subject to unauthorized recordings or photographs.