Surprise Over Toni Cruanyes's Latest Words About His Children: 'I Want...'

Toni Cruanyes is the serious and professional face that informs Catalans every night from TV3's Telenotícies. But when the cameras turn off, his role changes completely: he becomes a devoted father.

There is no doubt that Toni Cruanyes is one of the most recognized faces of TV3, but also one of the most reserved. In an interview with Roger Escapa on the program L'eclipsi, the host of TN Vespre has opened a window to his private life.

Beyond his work as a journalist, Toni Cruanyes is clear that his role as a father is his greatest responsibility. In the conversation, he acknowledges that his work on television prevents him from being present at night, something that causes him some regret.

"I reproach myself for not being there at night," he admits. However, he also highlights the support of his partner, Eugeni Villalbí, who understands the demands of his profession. To compensate, the journalist has found a routine that allows him to spend quality time with his children.

"I pick up the kids for lunch, two and a half hours. I take them to school every morning and call for the doctor, go shopping, talk to the private tutor," he explains. Additionally, he emphasizes that weekends are "sacred" and that he dedicates them entirely to his family.

Toni Cruanyes and His Special Bond With His Children

Toni Cruanyes has also shared how current events are experienced in his home. Although the Telenotícies is usually on at nine at night, his son Elies shows some aversion to negative news. "When he sees negative news he says 'Don't watch TV'.

To connect with him, he has found a common ground in sports, something he wasn't too interested in before. "Since he likes sports, we talk a lot and create a bond. I wasn't interested and now I've gotten up to speed," he confesses.

The journalist is clear that the most important thing for him is that his children are happy and grow up with freedom. "I want my children to be happy, to love whoever they want," he states emphatically. His words reflect the importance he places on the happiness and well-being of his family.

Toni Cruanyes has made it clear that although he is passionate about his work, his family always comes first. In his work environment, he has learned to prioritize what is truly important. A testimony that shows that professional success will never be above his role as a father.