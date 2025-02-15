Manuel Bedmar Reappears to Make an Intimate Confession That Affects Rocío Flores

Manuel Bedmar has returned to the spotlight. All because he has reappeared on social media making an intimate confession that affects his girlfriend, Rocío Flores. Yes, because it has a lot to do with someone important in the life they share.

He made a post for Valentine's Day. But the striking thing was that it wasn't directed at his partner, but at the pet they own. What the young woman thought of this detail only she knows, but it surely didn't leave her indifferent.

Manuel Bedmar's Reappearance with Intimate Confession That Affects Rocío Flores

Manuel Bedmar and Rocío Flores, despite their youth, have been a couple for many years. This way, they have shown that their story, although it has faced obstacles, remains strong and solid. Therefore, it was surprising that yesterday, February 14, he reappeared on social media to make a declaration of love, but not to her.

Specifically, on that romantic day, the young man chose to make clear to everyone the deep affection he has for the pet they share, the dog Roma. So much so that he shared in his stories a collage of several photos of him with said animal.

Collage that he decided to join with the following text: “My first Valentine's Day being a dad. I love you. Happy day of love.”

Manuel Bedmar and Rocío Flores have maintained a stable relationship for several years. Throughout this time, they have shared various moments together on their social media, showing trips, family celebrations and their day-to-day life.

The arrival of Roma, their Labrador dog, in March 2024, was a significant event for both. Since then, the pet has become an essential part of their family, and it is common to see posts from both referring to her as the “queen of the house.”

This declaration of love toward his pet has caused various reactions among his followers. Some have interpreted it as a display of the deep bond he has with Roma.

Meanwhile, others have been surprised by the absence of a direct mention of Rocío. Especially on such a significant day for couples, which leads to speculation about what she might have felt upon seeing it.

Rocío Flores's Striking Post, Manuel Bedmar's Girlfriend

Meanwhile, Rocío Flores also used her social media to share how she spent Valentine's Day. However, like Manuel, she didn't dedicate any post to her partner.

Instead, Antonio David Flores's daughter shared an image of some croquettes she enjoyed at one of her favorite restaurants. Alongside the photograph, she wrote: “My best Valentine's gift.”

This choice has sparked comments and speculations among her followers and in the media. Some interpret that Rocío simply wanted to highlight small pleasures of everyday life.

Others wonder if this absence of mutual mentions could indicate some kind of distancing. But it is also not ruled out that it is simply a decision to keep their relationship out of the media spotlight.

But the truth is that, beyond the speculations, they continue to share their life together, joined by their beloved dog. And showing that love can manifest in multiple ways.