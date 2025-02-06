Surprise After Martina, Ramon Pellicer's Daughter, Last Words: 'My Father...'

If you thought that the juiciest secrets of a journalist are kept by others, you're wrong. Last Saturday, on Ricard Ustrell's show Col·lapse, the well-known presenter Ramon Pellicer was one of the most anticipated guests.

However, what he couldn't imagine was that the show had a very personal surprise prepared for him. In an unexpected twist, Pellicer's daughter, Martina, appeared in a video to share some of the most endearing (and some not so much) details of her father's life.

Surprise after the last words of Martina, daughter of Ramon Pellicer

"When I see my father on television, I see a presenter," Martina began. According to the young woman, the tone her father uses on screen is the same as he uses in his daily life. "The tone when he explains something is the same on television as at home," she revealed.

Among the funniest confessions, Martina also revealed some curious habits of her father, like his concern for health. "My father has high cholesterol and takes actimels and yogurts." These words led to a later clarification by Pellicer.

"They're not actimels, because they're not for cholesterol," the journalist joked, adding that his high cholesterol is more "hereditary." But not everything in Pellicer's life is about health; order is also a recurring theme.

Martina continued saying that her father is "very organized" and that "he must have everything under control, to the minute, to the second." She also shared how everyone at home is used to his meticulousness, although being like him is no easy task.

Unveiling the most personal side of Ramon Pellicer

A tender detail that Martina revealed was about sandwiches. Over the years, Pellicer has been in charge of preparing the sandwiches. Also, whenever the three return home, the father asks them the same question: "Was the sandwich good?"

A daily detail, but one that reflects the affection and dedication with which the journalist cares for his family. Amid laughter and anecdotes, the show Col·lapse offered a more human and endearing view of Ramon Pellicer.

Through everyday anecdotes, Ramon Pellicer demonstrated that, beyond being a media figure, he is a dedicated father. A more human portrait of someone who undoubtedly continues to win over his audience.