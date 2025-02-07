Prince Harry Could Be Expelled from the United States: Everything Known

The immigration status of Harry, Prince of England, remains one of the most talked-about topics in the United States. After months of legal disputes, Judge Carl Nichols has shown his willingness to release more details about Harry's visa. This could shed light on the Duke of Sussex's situation in the country.

This new hearing was held in Washington D.C., and the judge is considering the possibility of revealing more secret information, although with some restrictions.

The judge and the secret records

On February 5, Judge Nichols convened a hearing with the lawyers from the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS). In it, the attorneys presented details about the redactions they consider necessary before making the records related to Harry's visa public.

During the hearing, the judge expressed his desire that, if it doesn't affect privacy, the greatest possible disclosure should be made. This decision comes after Nichols ordered last September that the details remain sealed.

Nichols has had access to these secret documents, but they remain sealed. Although Prince Harry is not directly involved in the case, its resolution could reveal important information about his status in the country. The case was initiated by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative group that requested the release of the records under the Freedom of Information Act.

The organization argues that Harry shouldn't have received a visa due to his history of drug use. This has caused a great debate, as in 2023, Harry confessed in his book Spare to having used drugs, including cocaine, without it apparently affecting his visa. Heritage Foundation takes advantage of Trump's arrival in government to demand consistency in the immigration control he has promised.

Possibility of full transparency

Despite the controversy, the judge has left open the possibility that more details will be disclosed. In the hearing, he commented that he doesn't rule out "some possible revelations" if privacy laws aren't violated. The main question is whether the information about Harry's visa affects the public interest, considering he is a member of the British royal family.

The judge also requested that the DHS indicate which parts of the documents should be withheld to avoid damage to the Duke's privacy.

The DHS lawyer, John Bardo, suggested that the documents could become unrecognizable once redacted. Despite these concerns, the judge stated that he wasn't completely decided on how to proceed, but promised to communicate his decision in the near future. This new phase in the case could bring more clarity on how Prince Harry obtained his visa and what details might have been omitted in the process.

Possible implications for Harry and his immigration status

Harry's immigration status remains uncertain. Although it hasn't been confirmed what type of visa he applied for, some reports suggest it could be the diplomatic A-1 visa, intended for heads of state and members of royal families.

However, it is granted only while performing official duties, so it would allow Harry to be living in the United States without the same scrutiny as other immigrants. If this information is confirmed, it could also open a debate on whether Harry received preferential treatment due to his royal status.

If it is revealed that Harry has an A-1 visa, it could be interpreted as an exception made by the DHS, now under Trump's administration, who has also been asked. The current President of the United States replied: "I don't know. One would have thought they knew a long time ago," referring to the previous administration, with Biden at the helm.

The case remains complex, and the possible implications for the British royal family and the U.S. administration are being carefully considered.