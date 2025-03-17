Surprise Over Judit Mascó's Latest Words About Albert of Monaco: 'He Was Very...'

Judit Mascó was one of the most iconic models of the 90s. Her elegance and charisma made her a fashion icon on an international level. During her career, she participated in exclusive events that brought together the elite of the entertainment world and aristocracy.

Although over the years her professional life has taken other directions, she remains a highly admired figure. Her recent appearance on the show Al cielo con ella demonstrated that her story continues to spark interest, especially when she dusted off memories of her intense 1992 schedule.

| Europa Press

Surprise Over What Judit Mascó Said About Albert of Monaco

During the interview with Henar Álvarez, the former model surprised by bringing her personal agenda from more than three decades ago. "The content of this agenda is amazing. I've brought you the year 1992, all marked with the most important things," commented Judit Mascó.

Among the events she had recorded were key moments in her career and history. One of them was the dress rehearsal for the opening ceremony of the Barcelona Olympic Games. Additionally, she revealed details about an exclusive party at the port of the Catalan city.

| Europa Press

Albert of Monaco and an Anecdote That Didn't Go Unnoticed

One of the names that caught attention was Prince Albert of Monaco. Mascó humorously recalled the celebration where she met him and numerous elite American athletes.

"A top-level yacht docked, and all the elite American athletes were there. I was the local ambassador, and even Albert of Monaco was there. All the royalty!" explained the model, implying that the Monegasque monarch didn't go unnoticed at that event.

Amid laughter, Judit Mascó made a curious observation about the prince. "About this guy I just mentioned... I have some anecdotes, he was quite persistent," she assured.

| Europa Press

The host suggested "putting him in the freezer," a section of the show where problematic figures are sent to oblivion. However, Judit Mascó rejected the idea: "I don't think it's necessary because life isn't going very well for him."

With this anecdote, the model relived an episode from her youth, generating surprise and laughter among the viewers. Her spontaneity and sincerity once again demonstrated why she remains such a beloved figure by the public.