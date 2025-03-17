Infanta Sofía Surprises King Felipe and Queen Letizia: She Just Confessed Everything

Infanta Sofía is about to graduate, and soon a new stage will begin for her. All eyes are on whether she will follow in Princess Leonor's footsteps, but Sofía has confessed her decision. What surprises King Felipe and Queen Letizia is that the infanta has clarified that she doesn't want to receive military training.

When she finishes her high school studies next May, Infanta Sofía wishes to continue her academic training. Her future doesn't involve following Leonor's footsteps but rather seeking a very different alternative plan. Thus, after seriously discussing it with her parents, Felipe and Letizia have decided to fulfill her wishes.

| Europapress

Infanta Sofía Takes a Step Forward and Surprises King Felipe and Queen Letizia

There are just under two months left for Infanta Sofía to graduate from UWC Atlantic College, where she has studied high school. The prestigious boarding school was also the educational choice for her older sister. However, Sofía wants to distance herself from Leonor and has made this known to King Felipe and Queen Letizia.

The infanta has confessed her desire not to receive military training after graduating, and this has surprised her parents. This decision reflects Sofía's independent personality and her desire to forge her own path. Unlike Leonor, she does have options even though she is second in line to the throne.

| Europa Press

Although a lighter military training was suggested, she opposes it and wants to explore other alternatives. This is confirmed by Monarquía Confidencial after speaking with sources close to Zarzuela who confirm Infanta Sofía's determination. Apparently, Felipe and Letizia have been probing their younger daughter to find out what her future concerns were.

After a conversation with Sofía, she expressed her desire to detach from Leonor's path. Therefore, she firmly declines to receive military training. In this scenario, Felipe and Letizia have worked together with Sofía to offer her a study plan that meets her expectations.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia Accept Infanta Sofía's Wishes

While Leonor is fulfilling her role within the institution with flying colors, Infanta Sofía has taken a different path. Although she has gained visibility in the institution by attending several official events, she doesn't intend to follow in her older sister's footsteps.

As Sofía approaches adulthood, she makes crucial decisions such as not following the family's military tradition. She would not be the first to renounce it; her aunts, Infanta Elena and Cristina, also did not receive this type of education in the past.

| @CasaReal, Instagram

In her case, it is not mandatory, although King Felipe and Queen Letizia's desire was for both their daughters to receive the same education. However, Sofía has refused, and her goal after finishing high school is to enter a university.

In light of this unexpected change, the kings have proposed a university plan abroad, specifically in the United States or the United Kingdom. Therefore, it will be Infanta Sofía who decides where to begin her university stage.

The comparison between Felipe and Letizia's two daughters is inevitable, as they represent the core of the royal family. Despite not following her sister's military training path, Sofía has remained close to the monarchical institution. Her participation in official events and her commitment is unquestionable, but she always avoids overshadowing the heir.

In her case, she enjoys the freedom to choose her path and has opted to distance herself from Leonor. Hence her refusal to receive military training.