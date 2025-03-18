Diego Arrabal Raises Concerns by Speaking About Terelu Campos's Health: 'Treated as an Emergency'

Diego Arrabal has spoken in one of his latest live broadcasts about the concerning incident involving Terelu Campos in Supervivientes. The paparazzi focused on what happened last Sunday in Honduras that forced the reality show's medical team to attend to the panelist. Arrabal explained to his followers that Terelu had to be "attended to urgently."

Alejandra Rubio's mother showed her willingness to participate in a challenge that required speed, agility, and concentration. A challenge that had to be carried out under extreme weather conditions. In addition to a lot of sun, there was a heat index of 104°F (40 degrees) and a humidity of 85 percent.

| X, @DIEGOARRABAL1

Diego Arrabal Gives the Concerning Latest Update on Terelu Campos in Supervivientes

Terelu ultimately failed to complete the game, and Laura Madrueño informed viewers about what was happening on the island. "She can't go on, she's very tired, her legs are shaking. The medical team is with her, she's a little dizzy, and they're giving her isotonic drinks," announced the presenter.

After a few minutes, the eldest of the Campos sisters caught her breath and addressed the audience. "Everyone should calm down, the doctor has treated me because the team here is great," she stated.

| Mediaset

The truth is that due to her health issues and the surgeries she has undergone, the collaborator warned that she can't do much exercise. Additionally, it's important to remember that she hasn't arrived at Cayo Cochinos as a full-fledged contestant.

Even so, she wanted to take the risk: "She's going to try like a great survivor," announced the presenter before the challenge.

A situation that, according to Diego Arrabal, the Supervivientes organization shouldn't have allowed. Furthermore, the journalist explained one of the reasons why Terelu suffered the consequences of the effort made. "Terelu has no strength, she lacks stamina, she lacks muscle," insisted the YouTuber.

Meanwhile, Arrabal also insisted that Carmen Borrego's sister "hasn't undergone a medical examination to certify that she can do the reality show's challenges." He added: "Her role on the island isn't like that of the other participants."

The former Telecinco collaborator made it clear on several occasions that the program's organization should prevent Terelu, no matter how much she wants to, from participating in this type of challenge. "Imagine if she has a serious problem," he hinted at the possibility of something more serious happening to her.

Arrabal, who also recalled that María Teresa Campos's daughter has certain privileges that other contestants can't enjoy, was adamant. "Terelu doesn't want to be a burden," he stated.

Diego Arrabal Has Revealed Supervivientes' Decision Regarding Terelu Campos

An attitude that the audience applauds, but it shouldn't mean putting her health at risk. "She has quite serious limitations," Arrabal repeated.

For this reason, according to what the paparazzi explained in his latest video, the organization would have made a firm decision. The Supervivientes team doesn't want Terelu "to act foolishly anymore, exact words that have been conveyed to me," assured the YouTuber.

The Marbella native compared Terelu's willingness with the attitude her sister demonstrated a year ago. It's worth remembering that during the days Carmen Borrego participated in Supervivientes, "she was the complete opposite, she didn't want to do anything," he explained.

| Telecinco

Thus, according to the information provided by the aforementioned journalist, it's expected that Terelu will watch the upcoming challenges her teammates must overcome as a spectator. A situation that will ensure the collaborator doesn't need to be attended to again by the program's medical service.