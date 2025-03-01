Surprise With What Kiko Rivera Has Confessed to Irene Rosales: 'your Little Face…'

Kiko Rivera is experiencing a great moment because he has released his new song, titled Que nos quiten lo bailao. A track with which he seeks to win over his followers again and show that he continues to bet on his musical career. Although what has surprised the most is what he confessed to Irene Rosales through his social media: "Tu carita linda algo mejor que tú no lo hay".

To celebrate this important release, Kiko has shared a series of photographs with his wife, Irene Rosales. However, what has attracted the most attention is not the images but the message he wrote alongside them.

| Instagram, @riverakiko

"Yo quiero hacerte el amor y que el mundo sepa que yo lo doy todo por ti y por tu carita linda. Algo mejor que tú no creo que nunca exista," the DJ confessed through his social media. Words full of romance that have caused a great stir.

Kiko Rivera Dedicates His New Song to Irene Rosales

His followers have not hesitated to react. Many have celebrated this declaration of love, highlighting the complicity and connection that seems to exist between the couple.

But there has also been surprise. This is because this message comes shortly after Claudia Bavel, on the show Ni que fuéramos, claimed that she exchanged intimate messages with Kiko Rivera while he was with Irene Rosales.

| Mediaset

This revelation set off all the alarms. Rumors about a possible crisis in the couple began to circulate strongly in the media. Some even speculated about a definitive breakup, however, Kiko's gesture seems to prove the opposite.

Far from hiding, the DJ has wanted to make it clear that his love for Irene remains intact. And the most significant thing is that Irene Rosales has also shared these posts on her social media. A detail that has not gone unnoticed and confirms that everything is going well between them.

Irene Rosales and Kiko Rivera Show They Are Better Than Ever

This public display of affection has been interpreted as a strong response to the speculations. Kiko and Irene have decided to look forward and leave behind any rumors that could affect their relationship.

| Redes sociales

The marriage has faced challenging moments in the past. But once again, they have shown that their love is stronger than any controversy.

For now, everything indicates that the couple remains united and enjoying this new stage in Kiko's life. With his music as a backdrop and their love as a banner, the DJ and his wife seem to have overcome any obstacle.

A clear message for those who doubted their relationship. Kiko Rivera and Irene Rosales continue to bet on each other. And they have wanted to demonstrate this to the world.