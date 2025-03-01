Maximum Tension on 'fiesta' Over What Happened Between Carmen Alcayde and Emma García

Tension invaded the set of Fiesta last week. Carmen Alcayde surprised everyone with an unexpected confession. Emma García and her panelists were debating a scandalous fraud case, although what surprised was the unexpected comment from Carmen Alcayde.

A 53-year-old French woman lost 830,000 euros. She believed she was sending money to Brad Pitt and thought she was in a romantic relationship with the actor. But it was all a scam.

| Mediaset

At that moment, Carmen Alcayde decided to speak: "I've been scammed," she suddenly blurted out. The astonishment on the set was immediate. Everyone fell silent to listen to her story, especially Emma García, who was tense after hearing her collaborator's words.

Maximum Tension in Fiesta After What Happened Between Carmen Alcayde and Emma García

Carmen Alcayde recounted that she was a victim of a scam. "They asked me for a little money, it was with GLS," she detailed. She mentioned the transport company to warn about this type of fraud.

According to her explanation, it all happened last week. She received a message that seemed to be from a courier company and they requested a small amount for customs fees. "I'm expecting a package from Germany, they know my information," she revealed.

| Socialité, Telecinco

Without suspecting anything, she entered her card details. It was only two euros but upon checking the charge on her account, something didn't add up. "I went to see which company had taken the two euros and it didn't exist," she recounted with concern.

That's when she realized the scam, the package tracking number had disappeared and she acted quickly. "I took out all my money, the millions of euros I have," she joked. Words that visibly relaxed Emma García after seeing that Carmen could joke about this incident.

Carmen Alcayde Tells Emma García About the Incident She Experienced on Fiesta

The scare became an anecdote. In reality, it was a prepaid card and it only had ten euros which she managed to withdraw in time. The scam hasn't had economic consequences, but she had to cancel the card and the scammers already had access to her private and personal data.

| Mediaset

The moment of tension on the show was evident as her colleagues showed surprise and concern. However, Carmen managed to downplay the matter. With her characteristic sense of humor, she managed to lighten the atmosphere.

Carmen Alcayde's case is a warning. Although in her case it was just a scare, many others can lose large amounts of money. Awareness is key.

The debate continued, the program served to alert viewers. One must not trust suspicious messages. Scams are rampant and no one is exempt from falling for them.