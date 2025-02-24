Maximum Excitement With What Sofía Cristo Has Confessed to Sonsoles Ónega Live

On the program Y ahora Sonsoles there was a moment of high emotion with the appearance of Sofía Cristo on set. Bárbara Rey's daughter spoke openly about the difficult process she went through in the past with her substance abuse problem. Her testimony moved everyone present.

Sofía Cristo confessed that "no one is to blame" for her problem. With a calm voice, she explained that she has always been "a very social and very hyperactive girl."

She acknowledged that the genetic factor may have influenced her story. With this reflection, she made it clear that she is not looking for blame but rather to understand her own situation.

Sofía Cristo Speaks to Sonsoles Ónega About the Past with Her Father

One of the most impactful moments came when Sofía spoke about her father. "I used with my father and you tell me he preferred to give me the substance himself so it would be good," she revealed. These words caused great emotion on set.

However, Sofía insisted that she doesn't blame anyone. "I saw my father but I don't blame anyone," she reiterated, showing great maturity and understanding about her past.

Despite the harshness of her experience, Sofía Cristo assured that this disease is easy to solve. "I go into a center and here I am, 12 years clean," she stated proudly.

Aware that there are other much more devastating diseases, she remembered her best friend who passed away from cancer. "There are people who have it worse," she acknowledged humbly.

Sofía Cristo Talks About Her Treatment to Sonsoles Ónega

Sofía wanted to convey a message of hope: "The treatment is to govern your life," she explained. She assured that she has learned that the success of her recovery lies in being able to do what she wants without using. With this reflection, she made it clear that she is in a good personal and professional moment.

Finally, she wanted to talk about her father and his relationship with substance abuse: "It makes me sad because he was a very sick man." These words left a deep silence on set. The emotion was palpable and Sonsoles Ónega, visibly moved, thanked her for her courage in sharing her story.

The interview was a testimony of overcoming and hope. Sofía Cristo demonstrated that despite difficult moments, there is always a way out. Her story touched the hearts of all viewers, leaving a message of strength and determination.