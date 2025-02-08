Surprise on 'La Isla de las Tentaciones' after the latest about Montoya: 'He's a...'

Montoya is causing quite a stir. The young Sevillian has become one of the main protagonists of this edition of La Isla de las Tentaciones. Although Montoya is feeling the public's affection, there are people who still don't see him in a good light, like a former friend who has confessed that: "He's unfaithful by nature."

His moments of great intensity and his now iconic jersey-tearing have been key for the audience to understand his explosive personality. However, not everything that glitters is gold.

| Mediaset

An unexpected testimony has shaken the contestant's image. On the program TardeAR, a former friend of Montoya spoke candidly about his past. José Antonio, who claims to have been very close to the Sevillian, has revealed unpublished details about his character.

Montoya's hidden past from La Isla de las Tentaciones is uncovered

"I don't want people like that in my life," he confessed. His statement left the viewers speechless. "Montoya is unfaithful by nature," he stated firmly.

But the most surprising was yet to come. José Antonio recounted a specific episode that calls into question the contestant's authenticity.

| Telecinco

"We went out partying one day. That night he was talking to Anita on a video call and, at that very moment, he hooked up with another girl. I removed him from the video call to defend Anita's honor at that moment," the young man recounted.

These words have caused a real stir on social media. Many followers of the program have begun to question Montoya's behavior on the island. Is he really sincere or is he playing a role?

Surprise in La Isla de las Tentaciones after the latest news about Montoya

Social media is ablaze with divided comments. Some defend Montoya and claim that everything is magnified on the island. Others believe that José Antonio's testimony dismantles the image the Sevillian wants to project.

| Mediaset

For now, the protagonist hasn't commented on these accusations, in La Isla de las Tentaciones, his actions continue to speak for him. The tension is at its peak. How will Montoya react when this program ends?

What is clear is that this scandal hasn't gone unnoticed, the truth about Montoya remains a mystery, but the debate is more alive than ever. The coming weeks promise to be decisive. La Isla de las Tentaciones heats up and Montoya, once again, is in the eye of the storm.