Surprise Over Shakira's Gesture with Jenni Hermoso That No One Expected: 'I Cry'

Shakira not only dominates the stage with her overwhelming energy, but she also knows how to surprise her followers with gestures that cause a stir. In the midst of the Las mujeres ya no lloran World Tour, the Colombian has made an unexpected gesture.

Gerard Piqué's ex has shown that her show is not only experienced from the stage but also from the audience. In her latest stop in Guadalajara, Mexico, a special guest caught everyone's attention: the footballer Jenni Hermoso.

| Instagram, @shakira

Shakira: An Unexpected Invitation

Jenni Hermoso couldn't hide her excitement upon receiving an exclusive invitation to Shakira's concert. The player herself shared on her social media the message she received via WhatsApp.

In it, the artist's team made her an offer hard to refuse: to attend the show as a guest. Hermoso, surprised and thrilled, quickly expressed her joy with a message that reflected the magic of the moment. I cry, Jenni wrote in the message.

An Encounter Full of Complicity

Once at the concert, the connection between Shakira and Jenni Hermoso was evident. After enjoying the show, the footballer had the opportunity to meet the singer backstage.

The image of both, smiling and hugging, quickly went viral on social media, sparking enthusiasm among their followers. The complicity between them made it clear that it wasn't just a simple protocol invitation, but a gesture of mutual admiration.

It's not the first time Shakira has shown her closeness to sports figures. Throughout her career, she has forged bonds with numerous personalities from soccer and other disciplines.

| Europa Press

Her support for female talent and her interest in highlighting figures who have made history, like Jenni Hermoso, reinforce her image as an artist. For the footballer, this experience has been an unexpected gift in the midst of her season with Tigres.

Her reaction reveals the magnitude of the surprise and how special this encounter with Shakira has been. With her gesture, the Colombian once again demonstrates that her tour not only leaves a mark in music but also on those who have the privilege of experiencing it with her.