Infanta Elena Like We've Never Seen Her: With a Firefighter and Surrounded by Fire

Infanta Elena has starred in a surprising moment in Jerez de la Frontera. She attended the inauguration of the XX Fire Prevention Week Mapfre 2025. As the project director of the Mapfre Foundation, she wanted to set an example and was seen in an unprecedented situation.

The infanta showed her most approachable side. She didn't hesitate to actively participate in the drills organized by the firefighters. Naturally, she enthusiastically embraced the experience and was surrounded by fire, setting an example in her role.

| Europa Press

One of the most striking moments was her participation in a fire drill. Accompanied by two firefighters, she went through an inflatable filled with smoke. Without losing her smile, Infanta Elena slid down a slide onto a mat.

Upon exiting, she acknowledged that inside you couldn't see "anything." Despite the difficulty, she successfully completed the exercise. Her attitude drew applause from those present.

She wasn't the only one to accept the drill challenge. The mayor of Jerez, María José García-Pelayo, also participated. Both high-fived with big smiles after passing the test.

The Most Approachable Version of Infanta Elena

The infanta also demonstrated her ability to act in the face of a real fire. She stood in front of a small fire with a fire extinguisher in hand. Under the watchful eyes of the professionals, she managed to put it out.

The moment was met with applause from the audience. She confessed to feeling somewhat nervous but didn't hesitate to act. At the end, she expressed her satisfaction at having completed the task.

| Europa Press

For the occasion, Doña Elena opted for a sober and elegant look. She wore navy blue pants, a white sweater, and a gray blazer. A brown scarf completed her outfit.

Her participation served to raise awareness about fire prevention. She demonstrated that training is key to acting in risky situations. Her example was applauded by both authorities and citizens.

Fire Prevention Week aims to raise awareness about safety. Over the coming days, various training activities will be held. Firefighters and experts will offer workshops and demonstrations for the public.

Infanta Elena's presence gave a special boost to the event. Her willingness and approachability were highly valued. With this experience, she reinforced her commitment to safety and prevention.