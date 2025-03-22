King Charles III Should Be Concerned After What's Confirmed About His Son Harry

Prince Harry, who sought peace in the United States after leaving the royal family, now faces a complicated situation. His status in the country is being questioned following a judge's order to release documents related to his visa application. The information is expected to be revealed very soon, and some media claim that they could prove whether he lied about his drug use when entering the country.

The controversy arises after the publication of Spare, his memoir, where King Charles III's son confessed to using cocaine and hallucinogenic mushrooms in his youth. As a result, the Heritage Foundation, a conservative organization, demanded the release of the details of his visa application, arguing that he might have omitted key information. If this is confirmed, his stay in the United States could be affected.

Legal Implications for Prince Harry

The case gained more traction when Judge Carl Nichols, appointed by Donald Trump, rejected the full release of the documents in September. However, after an appeal by the Heritage Foundation, it was ruled that partial disclosure was in the public interest. This has increased the pressure on the Duke of Sussex and cast doubt on the transparency of his immigration process.

If it is proven that Harry omitted information in his application, he could have violated U.S. immigration rules, which could result in sanctions. Although it is unclear what measures could be taken, the debate has been reopened about whether the prince received special treatment when entering the country. This concerns the British Crown and, especially, King Charles III due to the negative image of the English royalty being projected.

Donald Trump and His Opinion on Prince Harry's Future

Donald Trump, who has had a tense relationship with the Sussexes, has given his opinion on the case. In an interview with The New York Post, the president dismissed the idea of deporting him but made a blunt comment: "I'll leave him alone. He's got enough with his wife, who is terrible."

However, Trump also pointed out that if it is shown that Harry lied on his visa application, appropriate measures should be taken. The president has been clear in his stance: the prince should not receive special treatment. This new legal issue comes at a tense time for Prince Harry, who is simultaneously facing all the controversies surrounding his wife, Meghan Markle.

A Conflict That Could Define Harry's Future in the United States

The relationship between the Sussexes and Trump has been contentious, and this case has gained relevance in both the political and public spheres. The image of the British monarchy has been tarnished by the continuous scandals surrounding the Sussexes, which deeply bothers the English Royal House. However, King Charles III has maintained a much more cordial relationship with President Donald Trump and has even invited him for an official visit to the United Kingdom.

The outcome of this process will depend on the documents that are published and the final decisions made by the U.S. government. If it is confirmed that Prince Harry was not truthful in his application, his stay in the United States could be in jeopardy. We will have to see how it evolves to know what the future holds for the Duke of Sussex and his family.