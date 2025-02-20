Surprise in 'espejo Público' With What Gema López Has Confirmed About Raphael

Gema López has referred to the health status of the singer Raphael during her appearance on Espejo Público. The journalist reacted to the latest statements made by Manuel, his youngest son, about the singer. López highlighted that the attitude of the Martos family is appreciated, as they have always been transparent when discussing the illness of the veteran artist.

The Antena 3 collaborator also confirmed that this way all kinds of speculations about the ailment Raphael suffers from are avoided. A similar case to Concha Velasco, whom Gema López remembered. Specifically, she mentioned her son Manuel, who always spoke about his mother's condition with "total naturalness".

| Europa Press, Espejo Público, en.e-noticies.cat

Last Monday, Amelia Bono's ex-husband reappeared before the media at a musical event. Reporters approached Raphael's son interested in knowing the singer's progress. "He's doing very well, really very well," he began by saying.

Gema López Has Confirmed That the Family's Attitude Allows Avoiding All Kinds of Speculations

The music producer assured that the treatment "is going great" and acknowledged that the doctors are very happy. He also emphasized that they are also optimistic because "everything is going very well and that is the best news we can receive and that we can give".

Manuel, without giving details of when his father might be able to get back on stage, asked for caution. "We know it's little by little, but everything is going very well," he insisted.

| Instagram

Regarding the mood of the performer of Mi gran noche, he explained that Raphael is "cheerful, eager, energetic, and he passes that on to us". Meanwhile, he revealed that what he finds hardest is being away from the stage and, specifically, from his audience.

Proof of the transparency with which Gema López referred to the Martos family were Manuel's words about his father's current attitude. "He's behaving phenomenally, knowing that patience is needed," he assured.

Manuel Martos Has Given Details on How His Father's Health Is Progressing

The son of Natalia Figueroa, finally, made it clear that he hopes soon "we'll have good news" referring to his father's return to the music he so "misses". It's his work "what he loves most in the world, but he knows it will come".

Meanwhile, his loyal fans, very alert to the artist's health progress, understand that recovery comes first. His return, for now, as Raphael's son explained, is "secondary": "When it has to be, it will be. I don't know when," he finally stated.

| Europa Press

Before leaving, Amelia Bono's ex explained that his mother, Natalia Figueroa, is focused on the singer's recovery. Manuel explained that the fact that his father is well and cheerful makes it contagious "to everyone". Words that confirm that both Raphael's wife and his children and grandchildren are closely following the evolution of his health status.