An Exclusive by Luis Pliego About Bertín Osborne Changes Everything: 'millions of Euros'

Luis Pliego revealed an exclusive about Bertín Osborne that no one expected: the host of Mi Casa Es La Tuya is facing serious financial problems. This information changes everything because until now the true situation of Bertín was unknown. According to Pliego, the ranchera singer is burdened with a debt of "millions of euros" that complicates things with Gabriela.

Let's remember that the paternity trial for the Paraguayan woman's child ended in her favor. Therefore, Osborne will have to do everything possible to comply with the child's support just now that he lacks liquidity. The negotiations for the pension are already underway and it is expected that it will take time to reach a common agreement.

Luis Pliego Confirms Bertín Osborne's Big Exclusive

Every Tuesday, Luis Pliego goes to the set of TardeAR to preview some of the topics that will be in his magazine on Wednesday. One of them is related to the latest news about Bertín Osborne after confirming his paternity of Gabriela's child.

Pliego gave an unexpected exclusive about Bertín live: he is facing serious financial problems. The singer, who has just signed up for Tu Cara Me Suena, needs liquidity to immediately clean up his finances. According to the director of Lecturas, the ex-husband of Fabiola Martínez has a debt of "millions of euros" with various banks.

No one expected Bertín's situation to be so serious, but the truth is that this latest news changes many things. One of them is the negotiations for the support of Gabriela's child after the judge's ruling granting Bertín paternity. The host accepted the ruling and now must fulfill his obligations as a father.

One of the first things he will have to take care of is the retroactive expenses of these 14 months of the little one. Just now that Pliego has revealed he lacks liquidity, Bertín will have to do everything possible to meet his obligations. For now, the negotiations for the child's pension have not been concluded, as Osborne needs time to clean up his accounts.

That's why Gabriela acknowledged a few weeks ago that she hadn't received financial compensation after the judge's ruling. And Bertín's situation is extremely difficult given the large million-euro debt he carries on his shoulders.

Luis Pliego States Bertín Osborne Has Financial Problems

Luis Pliego detailed point by point the three open fronts Bertín has in his finances. The first of them refers to the debt of "millions of euros" that Osborne has with the banks. In addition, the singer has a mortgage until 2050 that considerably limits his movements.

To this must be added about 40,000 euros per month that he accumulates in interest to face those debts. In short, according to the magazine's director: "Bertín is bankrupt".

This situation is suffocating Fabiola's ex, who needs to get rid of part of these debts as soon as possible to revive his finances. Perhaps that's why he has agreed to participate in Tu Cara Me Suena to earn money to help pay what he owes.

However, according to Luis's information, Bertín will have to do much more if he wants to come out of this ordeal unscathed. He has many open fronts ahead of him, to which his battle with Gabriela has been added.

As much as Bertín has tried to dissociate himself from the Paraguayan woman's child, he has finally been declared the child's father. Another headache for the host who, above all, must fulfill his obligations as a father.