Surprise With Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno's Decision Regarding the Baby They're Expecting

Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno have surprised everyone with the step they will take tonight: they will announce the sex of their child. The couple has decided to release the gender of their first child together on the set of ¡De Viernes!.

A few weeks ago, Isa confessed that, given the situation with Anabel's daughter, she and Asraf had postponed doing a 'gender reveal'. Therefore, the last thing they thought about was organizing a big party. Thus, Santi Acosta's set has been chosen to find out if they are expecting a boy or a girl.

Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno are experiencing one of their best stages as a couple. In a few months, they will welcome their first child together, thus expanding the family. The first months of pregnancy haven't been easy, as the discomforts of the first trimester were joined by the concern for Alma.

Meanwhile, in this situation with Anabel's daughter, Isa and Asraf decided not to hold a gender reveal party as they had planned. Therefore, they still don't know if they are expecting a boy or a girl. However, the surprise has been immense upon learning that the couple has decided to reveal the sex of their little one on the set of ¡De Viernes!.

It will be tonight when Isa and Asraf finally learn the sex of their first child together. A night full of nerves is expected, as they will share with the audience one of the most anticipated moments of the pregnancy.

It seems that the criticism of this news doesn't seem to affect the daughter of the singer and the model. Once again, a member of the Pantoja clan sits on a set to expose intimate aspects of their life to everyone. However, now the reason is much happier than what led the couple to sit with Santi Acosta.

On that occasion, it was the dramatic events that Isa Pantoja experienced in Cantora that caused a great stir.

In early February, Isa admitted that she still didn't know if she was expecting a boy or a girl. Her intention was to hold a gender reveal party, but Anabel's daughter's hospitalization postponed their plans. It wasn't the time for celebrations, and the last thing Isa and Asraf thought about was finding out the sex of their child.

"What we want is for them to arrive healthy," the collaborator explained on the set of Vamos a ver. The couple postponed knowing the gender without a specific date, and now it has been revealed that it will be discovered this Friday.

Isa confessed that she was very excited to hold a party, as she couldn't do it during her first pregnancy. However, no one expected this turn of events and, in the end, she hasn't been able to fulfill her wish now.

On the contrary, the setting will be completely different and, for the first time on television, a 'gender reveal' will take place. The public and the audience will share live with Isa and Asraf the moment they discover if they are expecting a boy or a girl.

Regarding how the future mother is doing, the truth is that the months are passing without major setbacks. Although she initially suffered some dizziness, now it seems that the symptoms have subsided. Isa has found her greatest ally in sports and, thanks to this, she is experiencing this second pregnancy differently.