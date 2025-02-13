Surprise With What Bertín Osborne Has Confessed About Gabriela Guillén: 'Me Too'

Bertín Osborne reappeared yesterday at the premiere of the musical Gypsy directed by Antonio Banderas. Taking advantage of his presence, the media wanted to know if, as his friend 'El Turronero' said, he believes that one day he will meet Gabriela Guillén's baby. His reply caused great surprise among those present, as Bertín doesn't rule it out.

"I'm telling you, I will too," he commented, confirming that he will meet the little one he had with Gabriela. As for when that meeting will take place, Osborne did not reveal anything, but he did clarify that when he meets him, he will share it.

Bertín Osborne Gives the Latest on Gabriela Guillén

Bertín Osborne was one of the guests at the premiere in Madrid of the musical Gypsy, directed and produced by Antonio Banderas. After revealing that it was the first time he attended a musical, Bertín spoke about his recent controversy with Gabriela Guillén. A few days ago, the judge granted the singer paternity of Gabriela's child, so he will officially have to take responsibility for him.

The child turned one year old last December, and Bertín still hasn't met him. Regarding whether that meeting will ever take place, Osborne surprised with his reply. What the host of Mi casa es la tuya confessed about Gabriela is that he plans to meet his son.

"Yes, I'm telling you, I will too," he replied, confirming that, as his friend 'El Turronero' said, he also thinks he will meet his son. This confession has surprised many, as the situation between them had been tense in the past. Everything suggested that Bertín had no intention of having a relationship with the son he had with Gabriela, but he has changed his mind.

At all times, Bertín appeared relaxed and cheerful, indicating that his confrontation with Guillén doesn't worry him. As for the physiotherapist, in her last appearance, she explained that she also had no relationship with Bertín. Now that it has been confirmed that the singer and host is the father of Gabriela's baby, the "regulatory agreement" still needs to be agreed upon.

This will determine the visitation schedule and the essential aspects related to the rights and obligations with the child. For now, as the Paraguayan confirmed, neither Bertín nor anyone from his family has visited his son.

Bertín Osborne Confirms He Will Meet Gabriela Guillén's Baby

As soon as he stepped onto the red carpet at the Teatro Apolo in Madrid, Bertín made it clear that he did not intend to talk about anything related to his private life. "I'm not going to talk about such personal matters, I'm here to greet you," he said, approaching the media present there.

The ex-husband of Fabiola acknowledged feeling "great and very calm" after the judge's decision about his paternity was made known. However, before the journalists could ask the big question, Bertín confessed that he will indeed meet his son.

As for when that meeting will take place, Osborne did not reveal anything, but he did clarify that when he meets his son, he will share it. "I'm already telling you that at a near moment, I will tell you more things," he pointed out. "When the time comes," he replied, answering the question about when we will know the details.

The interaction between Bertín and Gabriela has been one of the most talked-about in recent days. While the Paraguayan doesn't want to know anything about him, Osborne is willing to bridge the gap and accept his role as the father of his son.

There is no doubt that his relationship with Gabriela Guillén and his son is generating a lot of buzz. Everything seems to indicate that Bertín is taking it very naturally and intends to continue handling the situation this way.