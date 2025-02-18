Surprise Over What a Tv3 Host Said About Jordi Évole: 'i Can't...'

The television world is full of unexpected stories, and this time the protagonist is Jair Domínguez. Known for his participation in Està Passant, the host left more than one person speechless by recalling his time with Andreu Buenafuente.

But the surprise didn't come from his time on the show, but from the revelation of who his direct boss was back then: none other than Jordi Évole. In an interview on APM?, Domínguez recalled his experience, where his job was to write scripts.

| TV3

However, what few knew is that his immediate boss was not Andreu Buenafuente, but Jordi Évole, who served as the scriptwriters' coordinator. These words did not go unnoticed and put Jordi Évole at the center of the controversy.

The anecdote about the journalist has come to light and has caused a stir, especially because of the view Jair had of his way of leading the team. According to his words, Évole was a meticulous boss, with a way of understanding work that clashed with his own.

| Atresmedia

Jair Domínguez Reveals His Experience with Évole

Jair Domínguez didn't mince words when explaining his working relationship with Évole. "My theory of minimal effort, achieving good results with little effort, has led me to many problems and many discussions with my bosses. I can't name names, Jordi Évole for example."

The TV3 host recounted a specific episode. This way, the host of Lo de Évole demanded that he remain at his workplace beyond what was strictly necessary.

"One day I did my job, wrote the script, and left. Évole then called me and said: 'Why aren't you in front of your computer?'. And I said: 'Because I've already finished my work,' and he said: 'No, because this is like a family.'

A Detail That Gives Much to Talk About

Jair Domínguez's statements provoked all kinds of reactions. While some defended Jordi Évole's rigor as a boss, others pointed out that his way of managing the team could be excessive.

What is clear is that this unexpected episode has reignited the debate about leadership styles in television. Thus, these statements have left a lesser-known image of the journalist.