Surprise in 'y Ahora Sonsoles' by What They've Discovered About Mónica Cervera

The programY ahora Sonsoles has brought a shocking news, an unexpected event has appeared that has surprised the public opinion. The journalists have reported surprising facts on the set and have talked about the latest news of Mónica Cervera, the renowned actress from La que se avecina, nominated for the Goya. The news has caused a stir in the media field.

Mónica Cervera has been the protagonist of a great controversy. She has been sentenced to 11 months in prison for stealing bags of peanuts. The actress has been accused of attempted robbery with violence.

Additionally, she has been charged with a minor offense of assault, an offense that was committed in February 2021. The sentence has caused astonishment in the artistic sector because Mónica has been seen living in a park in Málaga, which has caused further confusion.

Surprise in Y ahora Sonsoles Over What They Have Discovered About Mónica Cervera

Mónica has tried to take a bag of peanuts without paying, has acted arrogantly and has thrown several punches and shoves at the owner of the store she robbed. The assault has been immediately reported by the victim and the store has recorded the incident rigorously.

The authorities have investigated every detail of the event and the facts have been documented by eyewitnesses. The episode has been interpreted as a clear sign of mental disturbance. The behavior has caused repudiation in the community where Mónica Cervera resided and among professionals in the field.

In Y ahora Sonsoles They Give the Latest News About Mónica Cervera's Environment

The team of Y ahora Sonsoles has moved their camera to the town where Mónica has resided. They have interviewed neighbors who have offered their testimony.

A neighbor has assured: "She has screamed alone. When you have seen her it has been noticeable that something hasn't been right in her head. She has been in her own world." Mónica's arrest has caused concern in the neighborhood and the residents have stated that the situation has been strange and disturbing.

A grocery store owner has offered her testimony and has declared that: "She came to steal, has pushed me and wanted to hit me. This woman hasn't been right in the head." Her words have been forceful.

The account has impacted everyone on the set. The report has opened a debate on mental health and violence. The news has been recorded in the public's memory and has caused multiple reactions among those present.