José Manuel Díaz-patón Confirms Ágatha Ruiz De La Prada's: 'it Bothers Her to Have...'

It was a widely spread rumor, but now it's a reality. José Manuel Díaz-Patón has confirmed what many suspected: his relationship with Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada has come to an end. José Manuel Díaz-Patón has confirmed that it ended because Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada: "Is bothered by having a partner who talks to the press".

After three years together, the businessman and the designer have gone their separate ways. A breakup that has been painful, especially for Díaz-Patón, who hasn't hesitated to express his feelings.

The confirmation came on the show ¡De Viernes!. There, Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada had already hinted that their love story had ended. But his version was missing.

José Manuel Díaz-Patón Confirms Why His Relationship with Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada Ended

Last night, on the same set, José Manuel Díaz-Patón sat down to speak without filters. He seemed affected and broke down when hearing the key question: "Do you still love Ágatha?" The answer was a resounding yes.

The businessman confessed that what hurts him the most is the way everything ended. Díaz-Patón assured that the designer has made the decision to distance herself from him because of his relationship with the media.

"I think she's bothered by having a partner who can talk to the press, that's her fear," he stated bluntly. His words reflected the pain of someone who, despite everything, is still in love.

During the interview, José Manuel opened up and nostalgically recalled the happy moments they shared. He revealed that what he will miss the most will be "her kisses and affection". According to his own words, it was an intense relationship full of love but also differences.

Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada Isn't Comfortable with José Manuel Díaz-Patón's Media Attention

The designer didn't seem comfortable with the media attention that began to surround her partner. Although at first it seemed they could handle it, over time it became an insurmountable problem. "Maybe she doesn't want her private life mixed with the media, but I have no problem talking," Díaz-Patón explained.

The truth is that, at least for now, there's no turning back. Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada has marked distance. And he, although hurt, accepts it but his words leave the door open to a possible reconciliation in the future.

The love story that captivated many seems to have come to an end. Will there be a reunion? Only time will tell.