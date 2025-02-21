No One Expected What Anabel Pantoja Has Confessed to María Patiño Live

Anabel Pantoja has experienced one of the most tense moments of her life with the controversy surrounding her daughter Alma. For weeks, she has tried to ignore the headlines and controversies that have surrounded her along with David Rodríguez. However, exhaustion has overcome her and led her to make an unexpected confession to María Patiño live.

A few days ago, she exploded in front of the microphones of several media outlets. But what no one expected was that this Friday the 21st she would make her first live television appearance.

From Ni que fuéramos, Kiko Matamoros and María Patiño have commented on the images published by the magazine ¡Hola!. In them, Anabel Pantoja and David are seen putting the little one in the car. "I see the video and I don't know how their minds work," Kiko Matamoros began explaining.

Anabel Pantoja Contacts María Patiño Live

"I say this with respect but I could say something worse. They are charged in an alleged case of negligence with the baby and it turns out that Anabel gets in with the little one in her arms. It's forbidden!" Matamoros stated.

The collaborator didn't stop there and insisted on the lack of safety measures: "They have to carry a maxi-cosi. It must be perfectly anchored and the child goes there... I don't understand anything," the collaborator added.

"They are illiterate. Don't they know how to take care of her? Do they not care about anything? It's madness. The prosecution could request these images if they want," he stated emphatically.

These words resonated with Anabel Pantoja who later contacted María Patiño. Very angry and tired of the situation, she decided to break her silence with a message to the presenter.

The Unexpected Message from Anabel Pantoja to María Patiño

"She wrote to me to respond to what we talked about, Anabel, very well, see, everything has a solution if explained," Patiño said live. "Anabel sends me evidence. She tells me that Matamoros calls us idiots for not carrying the car seat," she added while reading her phone.

"It's absolutely false, I get in the car with her to set her up from inside and avoid the press. I find it ugly on his part. But I can't take it anymore, María," Anabel wrote.

After reading this message, María revealed that Anabel had sent her photos proving that the baby was indeed anchored. "I'm not going to show them. Anabel's intention was to cover her and honestly, I believe her," Patiño said.

Finally, Kiko Matamoros apologized live. No one expected Anabel Pantoja to intervene in Ni que fuéramos after months away from television.