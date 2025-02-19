Alícia González Laá's Surprise That Will Give 'com Si Fos Ahir' a U-turn

Relationships in Com si fos ahir are never simple, and this new episode proves it once again. Amid misunderstandings, hidden feelings, and complicated decisions, the characters of the series continue to face their own conflicts.

However, this time, the storyline of Eva, played by Alícia González Laá, is the one that captures all the attention. A plan she wasn't too keen on ends up giving her a surprise, although the outcome won't be what some expect.

Alícia González Laá's Surprise

Eva resists the idea of spending her day off on an excursion with Lluís. The initial reluctance means she doesn't have too many expectations, but what starts as an obligation ends up being more entertaining than she imagined.

Despite the good rapport between them, Eva still sees him only as a friend, making it clear that she isn't interested in taking the relationship to another level. The character played by Alícia González Laá continues navigating a complicated terrain.

The line between friendship and love is thin, but in this case, Eva seems to have it very clear. Will Lluís keep insisting or accept that his relationship with Eva has no future beyond friendship?

Naiara and Ismael's Conflicts

Meanwhile, Naiara tries to hide the blow after being rejected by Karim. In front of her father, she pretends the situation doesn't affect her, but her attitude shows otherwise when she meets him again. The young woman can't help but feel resentful, although she tries to appear indifferent.

On the other hand, Ismael is about to turn 18 and can't help but compare his situation to Àxel's. His friend's independence generates some envy, making him reconsider his own steps and the direction he wants to take in his life.

Quique and His Decision About Work

Meanwhile, Quique is in deep reflection about his future. After his time on leave, he considers requesting medical clearance to return to the institute. However, the decision isn't simple, as it means facing a routine that can be challenging.

The new episode of Com si fos ahir promises emotions and personal dilemmas that will keep viewers hooked. Especially, the story of Eva and Lluís leaves a big question in the air: can friendship endure when there are feelings involved?