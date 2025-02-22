Ángela Portero Speaks, Collaborator of '¡de Viernes!': 'i Introduce You to My New Love'

Ángela Portero has returned to her social media with a new and revealing post. Through her official Instagram profile, the ¡De Viernes! collaborator didn't think twice about officially introducing her "new love".

This well-known journalist from our country has been connected to the media for more than 30 years. So much so that, during all this time, she has had the opportunity to perform various roles related to the world of communication.

| Mediaset

However, despite her successful professional career, there have been few occasions when Ángela Portero has publicly spoken about her more personal life.

Meanwhile, from time to time, she makes an exception through social media. In fact, on several occasions, we have been able to see some images of the ¡De Viernes! collaborator with some of her loved ones.

| Instagram, @angelaporterooficial

Now, Ángela Portero has returned to her Instagram profile with a new and revealing photograph, a snapshot she has used to introduce her "new love" to society.

Ángela Portero Breaks Her Silence on Social Media to Talk About Her Private Life

Ángela Portero has managed to surprise all her Instagram followers with the latest post she has shared on her profile. Although she is not very keen on talking about her life in public, this time she wanted to introduce the new member of her family, whom she affectionately calls "my new love".

As we can see in this image, it is a light brown dachshund puppy that will surely fill her home with love and affection. "Let me introduce you to Duna, my new love," wrote the ¡De Viernes! collaborator alongside the snapshot.

| Instagram, @angelaporterooficial

As expected, Ángela Portero's new post has not gone unnoticed among the users of this social network. So much so that several internet users have taken the opportunity to share with her what they think about the new member of her family.

"I could eat that little face! How beautiful she is," an Instagram user wrote to the ¡De Viernes! collaborator. "What a beautiful blonde," assured a follower of the journalist.

Others, however, have wanted to congratulate Ángela Portero on the arrival of her "new four-legged love": "Oh, Ángela, congratulations. You are going to be very happy... How great that you have each other! I've had 18 little ones, of which 14 are still living, and I couldn't be happier."