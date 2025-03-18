Aitor Albizua's Striking Response When Asked About María Patiño

During his last public appearance, Aitor Albizua left more than one person speechless with the response he gave to the media about María Patiño. The television presenter had no qualms about speaking out on the latest rumors surrounding his professional colleague.

This Monday, March 17, the host of the game show Cifras y Letras attended The Friends Experience, an event held in Madrid related to this famous American sitcom.

As expected, during the corresponding photocall, Aitor Albizua had no problem answering all the reporters' questions. Among them, those related to the supposed new program that TVE is preparing, which will feature María Patiño and Belén Esteban.

At all times, the presenter was very cautious when talking about this topic. There hasn't been an official confirmation from the public network yet.

However, despite his discretion, Aitor Albizua had no qualms about revealing to the Europa Press cameras what he would think about working with María Patiño and Belén Esteban:

"If that's the case, they are two professionals whom I admire a lot. They are people who make top-notch television and, also, in a tone... Look, like Friends, natural, right? Like life itself... Without filters, without stigmas, and moving forward."

After assuring that he would love to work with María Patiño, Aitor Albizua pointed out that "there's no better sitcom than life itself." "For that to happen on a television set is amazing," he added.

Meanwhile, the communicator assured that "he can't" reveal anything about this new TVE format. "I would love to be able to tell you something, but I can't confirm anything today. I'm in Cifras y Letras and I'm super happy to be in this moment of RTVE, which is amazing," he added.

However, the reporters from that news agency asked Aitor Albizua one more question. But this time related to the expectation that has been caused around him as a result of this topic.

As the presenter confessed, from the very beginning, this whole situation has been very "funny" to him. "It makes me laugh because I didn't expect it either," clarified the possible and future new colleague of María Patiño.

"At home, with a lot of calm and tranquility. I think that's what's important: knowing how to control and knowing how to keep the focus on what's important," Aitor Albizua concluded.