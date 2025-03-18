It's Official: Rafa Nadal Takes an Important Step With the Support of His Wife, Xisca Perelló

Rafa Nadal has surprised everyone with the important step he has taken with the help of Xisca Perelló: becoming a TikToker. The professional tennis player has decided to embark on a new technological adventure after his profiles on the social media X and Instagram. On this occasion, Nadal has opened a TikTok account to be closer to his fans.

This decision, which has surprised many, comes after his retirement from professional tennis. Nadal, known for his dedication to the sport, has decided to explore new opportunities in the digital world. He is doing quite well, as with his first video he has already gained more than 100,000 followers.

| Europa Press

Xisca Perelló Supports Rafa Nadal in His Latest Decision

Since Rafa Nadal definitively left professional tennis five months ago, he has been enjoying a completely new phase. While he is focused on his family with Xisca Perelló, he has numerous projects that keep him busy.

The latest of these was confirmed by Nadal himself, informing about the step he had just taken: becoming a TikToker. The Manacor native has decided to join the TikTok platform where he has already started sharing videos. With the first one, he has already reached more than 100,000 followers, reflecting his popularity and the interest his figure generates outside of tennis.

Thanks to the help of his wife, Xisca, the Manacor native has taken the step to join one of the largest social media platforms that exist. Nadal's foray into TikTok is not a mere whim but a strategy to connect with a new generation of followers.

This way, Rafa can connect with his fans in a more personal way and share his projects with them. Additionally, Nadal's decision to join TikTok is a sign of his interest in adapting to new trends in the digital world. His presence on the platform could open new doors for him in the field of marketing and advertising.

His profile already has thousands of followers, and it is expected that his number will grow rapidly. Nadal's fans are excited to follow his life off the courts and see how he adapts to this new stage.

Rafa Nadal and His New Life Away from Tennis and Close to Xisca Perelló

After his retirement from professional tennis, Nadal has begun a new phase in his life. He now dedicates himself to projects related to sports and enjoys the family he has created with Xisca.

His top priority is to enjoy his son and his role as a father. Something that fills him with pride and motivates him day by day. But not everything is about enjoying his loved ones; Nadal also dedicates his time to keeping his businesses afloat.

| Europa Press

He has focused on his tennis academy, which continues to grow, and has leveraged his influence to get involved in social and business responsibility projects. In this sense, gaining visibility on social media is essential to advance and promote his projects.

But what content can we expect from Rafa Nadal on TikTok? For now, it is all a mystery. In his first video, he is seen arriving at a tennis court with a backpack. Instead of pulling out a racket, he takes out a ring light, typical of the most experienced TikTokers.

Then, he writes a "Hello" on the camera lens, signing it as he used to do after playing his matches. Undoubtedly, the content is expected to focus on his day-to-day life and offer a closer view to his followers.

This makes it ideal for his followers to see a side of him they hadn't known before. The impact has been significant, and the number of fans keeps rising.