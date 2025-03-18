European Royalty Go to a Wedding: Princess Helena Says 'I Do'

Princess Helena of Orléans, daughter of Prince Charles Louis of Orléans and Princess Iléana, has taken an important step in her personal life. She has announced her engagement to Francisco Sottomayor Quinta, a pilot for TAP Air Portugal. This exciting moment came during a trip to Brazil.

During that trip, the Portuguese pilot proposed with a spectacular ring designed by Laurent de Chavagnac. The piece of jewelry features a central emerald surrounded by diamonds and sapphires. Additionally, it holds special sentimental value, as Laurent is also the princess's godfather.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Instagram, @diario.da.realeza, Wikipedia

Helena's Father Gives His Blessing to the Engagement

The engagement has been confirmed by the princess's own father, the Duke of Chartres, who is the grandson of Henri d'Orléans, Count of Paris. The news was initially revealed by the Diario da Realeza, led by Portuguese journalist Alberto Miranda, quickly spreading throughout the European press. It has been confirmed that the wedding is scheduled for June 2026, although the exact location has yet to be determined.

The Duke of Chartres expressed his happiness for his daughter's engagement to Francisco Sottomayor Quinta, a young man he has known for a year. "He is a kind, religious young man with authentic values and down-to-earth. I'm very happy for my daughter," commented the duke, who also highlighted that Helena greatly enjoys her life in Lisbon, a city she considers "sweet and simple at the same time."

Soon, the princess's family will meet with Francisco's parents to begin the wedding preparations. It will be at a gathering held at the home of her cousin, Doña Elisabeth Martorell de Orléans. The event promises to be an intimate and meaningful gathering for both families, who have long awaited this moment of union.

A Royal Debut in Paris and a Wedding on the Horizon

Princess Helena, who debuted in Paris just two years ago at the famous Le Bal, is now in the spotlight for this much-anticipated engagement. On that occasion, the princess opened the ball with her father, joined by her older brother, Prince Philippe, and other members of royalty. The news of her wedding has excited many, and Helena's engagement has reinforced her position within the House of Orléans.

This upcoming union will not only mark a milestone in the princess's life but also in the history of the royal family in a new stage of union and love. While the wedding details continue to be planned, it is certain that European royalty is eager for this grand event that will bring together figures from all over the continent.