Stop Rumors! The True State of Queen Mary, Wife of Frederik X of Denmark

The Danish Royal House has issued a statement following the cancellation of a key event that Queen Mary of Denmark was supposed to attend. The news has caused concern, as it is unusual for a member of the royalty to miss an important commitment at the last minute.

Mary of Denmark, who had recently attended a public event with her husband, King Frederick, seemed to be well. However, this Wednesday, the Royal House reported that the Queen could not attend the 2025 Danish Heart Association awards ceremony due to an illness. Although no specific details about her health condition were provided, the term "illness" left room for speculation.

| Twitter, @TildaAng

The Danish Royal Family Downplays the Situation, but Media Are Concerned

The event that Mary could not attend is significant for her, as it connects her with her mother, who passed away from heart failure when she was 25 years old. The ceremony was one of the most anticipated by the Queen, making her absence surprising.

Although the Royal House tried to downplay the situation, saying that the Queen had fallen ill like many others at this time, Danish media have expressed their concern. She usually doesn't miss such important events, so her last-minute cancellation raised doubts.

Mary Elizabeth Donaldson, Queen of Denmark, Speaks Out Through Social Media

To reassure her followers, Mary posted a message on the Royal House's social media, thanking for the gestures of support received. "Thank you for your consideration. What a pleasant surprise to receive this bouquet and these drawings, although the illness prevented me from participating in the Heart Association event," she wrote.

The Queen also took the opportunity to congratulate the awardees at the ceremony, the healthcare staff of Denmark's pediatric cardiac clinics, and expressed her regret for not being able to be present. Even with sadness due to her health condition, she made it clear that she remains committed to the cause.

| Twitter, @Monarquia_Confi

Concern for Mary's Health Increases

Mary's health condition remains a topic of concern. Although the Royal House tried to reassure the press, the lack of details about her illness has fueled rumors. The Queen has recently traveled to Australia to see her father, which also sparked speculation about her well-being.

The lack of precise information and the cancellation of key events have heightened concern about her condition. Although Mary is expected to return to her commitments soon, the silence about her health remains unsettling. It remains to be seen whether her absence from the event is caused by a temporary illness or due to something more serious.