Stella Del Carmen, Antonio Banderas's Daughter, Confesses the Truth Before Her Wedding

Stella del Carmen is about to marry Alex Gruszynski. Before the big day, she has given a candid interview. In it, she has revealed personal aspects about her life and has told the truth: the reason why she studied in the US.

The young woman has said that she spends more time in the United States with her mother. The main reason is that she doesn't have a good command of the Spanish language. However, she has made it clear that she adores her father and values her Spanish heritage.

Despite having grown up in Los Angeles, she feels a strong connection to Spain. She regrets not having studied in Spanish schools or spent more time in the country. But she believes that this doesn't make her any less Spanish or diminish her love for her roots.

| Europa Press

"I wish I could have also gone to school in Spain," Stella confessed. She explained that she can only visit the country a few times a year. Even so, she feels fortunate to belong to two different cultures.

Antonio Banderas's daughter believes that her education has made her adaptable. It has also taught her to value diversity and cultural richness. "I'm very lucky to belong to both places," she stated proudly.

From her father, she has inherited a creative sense and passion for life. Meanwhile, from her mother, she has learned to treat others with love and sensitivity. Both have been role models in her life and professional career.

The Best Moment of Stella del Carmen

Stella has relied on them for advice about her future. Currently, she is starting in the film world as a director. Additionally, she is immersed in the preparations for her wedding with Alex Gruszynski.

The love story between Stella and Alex is special. They met at Wagon Wheel School preschool. Since 2015, they have maintained a solid and full of complicity relationship.

| Instagram, @stellabanderasgriffith

Antonio Banderas is an undisputed ambassador of Málaga. His love for the city has been passed on to his daughter from a young age. Stella has spent many summers in Marbella and has enjoyed its traditions.

"Málaga is fascinating," Stella assured in her interview. Whenever she visits the city, she takes the opportunity to walk its streets with her family. She loves discovering new corners and enjoying the Málaga culture.

Banderas's daughter doesn't miss Holy Week in Málaga. She is thrilled to experience the processions with her father and mother. It is a tradition that connects her even more with her Spanish roots.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat, GTRES

Stella has expressed her excitement for her upcoming marriage. She is thrilled to share this new chapter with Alex. Both are excited to build a life together.

While organizing her wedding, she also thinks about her career. She wants to develop her creativity in the film industry. With her family's support, she feels ready for the challenges to come.

Her story reflects the balance between two worlds. The mix of cultures has enriched her and given her a broad view of life. Now, she prepares for a bright future, with the love of her family and her fiancé.