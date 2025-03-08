Excitement Over What Joaquín Prat Has Done on His Telecinco Show: 'we Are All...'

Joaquín Prat has accustomed viewers to his natural character and to skipping the program's script when he deems it appropriate. That's what he has done again on Telecinco. In El programa de AR, he had an emotional gesture that earned great applause from the team and viewers.

What Joaquín Prat did was to express his condolences live to his colleague Álex Rodríguez when he connected with him. This is because he recently lost his mother.

Joaquín Prat, on Telecinco: “We Are All Immortal”

Joaquín Prat captivates the audience with his natural and spontaneous character. He demonstrated it again in one of the latest episodes of El programa de AR. He did so when he connected live with Álex Rodríguez, his colleague who was in the United States, to discuss a film-related topic.

At that moment, the presenter showcased his humanity and empathy. Therefore, he didn't hesitate to pause the script and offer his condolences to him, as his mother passed away very recently.

Thus, he said: “On a personal note, a big hug from this entire program, Álex, from the whole team. Remember that we are all immortal as long as we continue to live in the memory of those who love us.”

Álex Rodríguez Thanks Joaquín Prat for His Gesture

That emotional detail moved Álex, who bid farewell to his family member on social media, and he didn't hesitate to thank Joaquín Prat for the gesture. He did so while revealing that his colleague was present at that painful farewell for him.

Thus, he said: “Thank you for being present on that important day for me and my family. I love you all very much.”

Álex Rodríguez was for years one of the star reporters of El programa de AR until, in 2017, he decided to move to the United States after receiving an irresistible job offer. Since then, he has maintained a prominent career as a presenter in the Latino sphere. Despite the distance, his relationship with his colleagues in Spain, especially with Joaquín Prat, has remained close and affectionate.

The recent loss of the young man's mother has been a hard blow for him and his family. Fortunately, the journalist was able to travel to Tenerife in time to say goodbye to her.

The empathy shown by Joaquín Prat live reflects not only his camaraderie but also the deep humanity that characterizes him. This type of action strengthens the connection between presenters and their audience, humanizing the screen and reminding us that behind every news story, there are people with their own emotions and experiences.