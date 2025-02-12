Major Surprise Over Pilar Rahola's Latest Words About Helena García Melero

Pilar Rahola continues her journey through South America, an experience that will keep her away from Catalonia for several months. The journalist announced at the end of last year that she was temporarily leaving the country to participate in various professional activities.

As she explained at the time, her stay in South America will last a maximum of six months. During this time, she will travel to several countries on the continent to give lectures, seminars, courses, and participate in television interviews.

| 8tv

"I'm leaving Catalonia for a while, a maximum of six months. A think tank has hired me to talk about the political situation in South America," she stated on El món a RAC1 with Jordi Basté.

Despite the distance, Rahola remains connected with her surroundings in Catalonia. Recently, she shared an image on her social media that has surprised her followers.

Pilar Rahola Has Sent a Message to Helena García Melero

The journalist has published a photograph in which she appears smiling alongside presenter Helena García Melero and two other women. However, what has attracted the most attention is not the image itself, but the words that joined it.

"I miss you, my friends," Rahola wrote alongside the snapshot. The message has surprised many, as the friendship between Rahola and Melero was not known to everyone. Although they have met on different occasions, a friendship between them was not known.

The post has caused reactions on social media, where many have commented on the unexpected display of affection between the two. While Pilar Rahola has been a prominent figure in politics, Helena García Melero has established herself as an essential pillar of TV3.

So far, Melero has not replied to Rahola's dedication, but the image has been widely commented on. The presenter of Tot es mou doesn't usually share details about her personal relationships, which has made the photograph even more interesting.

Meanwhile, Rahola continues her journey through South America, where she will continue with her schedule of activities in the coming months. However, her latest posts make it clear that she still keeps her friends in Catalonia very much in mind.