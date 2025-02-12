Surprise in 'Com Si Fos Ahir': Mariona Ribas's Beautiful Gesture That No One Expected

The new episode of Com si fos ahir will leave exciting moments for fans of Catalan fiction. The relationships between the characters continue to evolve, and today's episode will feature scenes filled with emotions.

However, what will most impact the viewers will be the unexpected gesture of Isabel, the character played by Mariona Ribas. The woman makes a decision that no one imagined.

| TV3

The Beautiful Gesture of Mariona Ribas in Com si fos ahir

Isabel, who has been facing family conflicts in recent weeks, will surprise everyone with an act of generosity. After much hesitation, she agrees that Salva and Marta can see Joel every two weeks (quince días).

This resolution marks a turning point in the plot, as until now Isabel had been very strict with the visits. Additionally, she shows her gratitude to Quique for helping Joel with Biology, making it clear that she values the effort they have made for the child.

| TV3

Naiara Opens Up to Her Brother About Karim

Another storyline that has progressed in this episode is Naiara's. After days of doubts, she acknowledges that she is starting to feel something for Karim and decides to share her feelings with her brother. He, far from being surprised, encourages her to take the step and be honest with him.

Her brother's reaction will be key for Naiara to start considering confessing what she feels. This way, we will be watching how this relationship develops, which promises to be much talked about in the upcoming episodes of the series.

| TV3

Lluís Tries to Approach Eva, But Receives an Unexpected Warning

Meanwhile, Lluís continues insisting on fixing things with Eva. To do this, he goes to the gym intending to talk to her, but there he runs into Andreu. However, he doesn't hesitate to warn him to stop pressuring the woman so much.

Despite this warning, Lluís takes the opportunity to apologize to Eva, confessing how lonely he feels. With all these elements, we will have to wait to see if Eva accepts Lluís's apologies.

This episode of Com si fos ahir will leave key moments in various stories, but undoubtedly, Isabel's decision will be the most talked about. Her gesture will open a new chapter for Joel and those around him, surprising all the viewers.