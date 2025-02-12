Why Did Harry and Meghan Separate from the British Royal Family? All the Latest News

Harry and Meghan Markle have been making headlines since they decided to step back from their royal duties in 2020. Since then, their lives have taken a turn toward new business ventures, but they have also been involved in various controversies. Among them, the state of their immigration status in the United States and the reasons behind their change of course.

However, beyond the scandals, the couple has managed to stay afloat with several multimillion-dollar deals, consolidating their economic future independently.

| Europa Press

The Impact of the Decision to Leave the Royal Family

By leaving their royal duties, Harry and Meghan not only changed their lifestyle but also left behind a significant portion of the income they received due to their status.

The news that Harry is in the midst of a legal battle over his immigration status in the U.S. has been one of the most recent focal points. Despite the legal obstacles, the couple has built a path outside of royalty, seeking to build their future away from the pressures of the royal family.

Since their move to the United States, the couple has focused on several projects. Meghan, with her own style and approach, launched American Riviera Orchard, a lifestyle brand that surprised her followers. Although many details are still unknown, it seems that the project is oriented toward food products, with leaked images of the brand's jam jars.

| en.e-noticies.cat, GTRES, Netflix

This is just one of the many projects they have initiated to generate income since their departure from the royal family.

Deals with Major Streaming Platforms

One of the most important deals for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been with Netflix and Spotify. With Netflix, they have produced exclusive content, including the series With Love, Meghan, which will premiere in March 2025. Meanwhile, Harry has been working on content related to the Invictus Games, an event he founded in 2014 to support wounded military personnel.

These deals have allowed them to maintain a luxurious lifestyle while moving away from the traditional expectations of the royal family.

In addition to their work with streaming platforms, the Duke and Duchess have continued their charitable work through their Archewell Foundation. This entity seeks to make a difference in areas such as social justice and human rights. Both have assured that, although they have several commercial projects, their priority remains the well-being of the communities they support.

| Instagram, @meghan

Financing Their Life Outside of Royalty

Money has not been an issue for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have managed to generate income independently. Despite having detached from the royal family, they remain one of the most media-focused, which has allowed them to sign lucrative deals. In addition to their deals with companies and platforms, the money inherited from Harry's mother, Diana of Wales, and possibly from other relatives, has also provided them with financial backing.

Although the couple has had to deal with criticism and controversy, their life in the U.S. seems to be the beginning of a new chapter, where philanthropic and business work intertwine to secure their economic future.

However, their departure from royalty has left many unanswered questions. Especially regarding their legal situation and the relationship with other members of the royal family.