Resounding Applause for José María Almoguera for What He Has Confirmed About Miguel Frigenti

After his recent expulsion from GH Dúo, José María Almoguera returned to the set during the debate held last Sunday. There he earned the audience's applause for what he confessed about Miguel Frigenti: he doesn't give importance to their disagreement. Before being expelled Almoguera and Frigenti had a tense moment where Miguel brought up the issues between José and his mother.

Without wanting to go into details about how it was to meet Carmen Borrego again, María Teresa's grandson gave a last-minute update. "For me, absolutely nothing that happens with Frigenti is important," Almoguera stated, clarifying that he is not affected by what comes from the collaborator.

| Mediaset

José María Almoguera Sentences Miguel Frigenti

José María Almoguera and Miguel Frigenti saw each other again on the GH Dúo set after their last confrontation inside the house. Minutes before being expelled, Carmen Borrego's son made things clear to the collaborator for bringing up his family issues. "You make a living from that, from people like me or my mother," he snapped.

Yesterday, they saw each other again on the set and Almoguera earned the audience's applause for what he confessed about Frigenti. What he said about the collaborator is that nothing Miguel said about him and his mother has been taken into consideration. "We haven't talked about anything related to the issue with Frigenti, for me, absolutely nothing that happens with Frigenti is important," he stated.

| Mediaset

With these words, María Teresa's grandson refuses to enter into disputes again with his fellow contestant. In his opinion, the best option is to ignore his attacks and not play his game to avoid giving him prominence.

This attitude is also shared by Carmen, who has also had her ups and downs with Frigenti. From now on, mother and son choose to turn a deaf ear and not engage in the collaborator's provocations.

José María Almoguera Forgets His Issues with Miguel Frigenti

José María clarified last Sunday that he has much more important things to focus on than his controversy with Frigenti. After his departure, Almoguera has been focused on getting back to his daily life and reuniting with his son.

He is also working on rebuilding the relationship with his mother and restoring the ties they lost months ago. However, despite the hug they shared last Thursday, they haven't seen each other outside of television. "We haven't been together yet," Almoguera acknowledged, clearing up doubts about whether they had met or not.

| Mediaset

Terelu's nephew explained that they have planned "to have lunch one of these days," so the reconciliation is moving forward. Proof of this is that José María noted that "we have talked on the phone practically every day."

In those conversations, there has been no room for reproaches and neither for Miguel Frigenti. At this moment, the only thing that matters to mother and son is to reconnect and leave the past behind.

The other meeting that Alejandra Rubio's cousin had was with María 'La Jerezana'. Finally, the couple has seen each other again after the Andalusian had to re-enter the Guadalix house. They both clarified that their relationship is moving forward and that they were going to spend that same night together.

A whole declaration of intentions that shows what Almoguera's priorities are and how Frigenti is not part of them.