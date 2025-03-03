Ana Luque Reveals What No One Imagined About Olga Moreno: 'in a Bar'

After a long time away from the media spotlight, Ana Luque has returned to the small screen with a new and unexpected confession about her former friend, Olga Moreno. "We had a spat the last time we met in a bar," the Andalusian assured the entire Telecinco audience.

Last Friday, February 28, Antonio David Flores's ex-wife sat on the set of ¡De Viernes! eight months after her last television appearance. She did so to share with viewers how her life had been during this time.

An interview that, as expected, hasn't gone unnoticed by other programs and media outlets. So much so that this Sunday, March 2, the program Fiesta didn't hesitate to have Ana Luque on set.

For years, the woman from Málaga was one of Olga Moreno's great friends. So much so that she even became one of her defenders on Supervivientes 2021. However, everything changed following an intervention by Ana Luque on the aforementioned reality show.

Now, Ana Luque has returned to the program hosted by Emma García and has revealed a fact that no one imagined about the Sevillian businesswoman. As she herself has assured, on one occasion, they had a fight "the last time we met in a bar."

Ana Luque Reveals the Last Confrontation She Had with Olga Moreno: "We Had a Spat in a Bar"

During her last appearance on that Telecinco program, Ana Luque had the opportunity to discuss with the other collaborators the much-anticipated interview with Olga Moreno. At that moment, she exposed what she really thinks about the relationship between the Sevillian and Agustín Etienne:

"I don't see her as in love with Agustín as she wants us to believe." "I was going to send her a nice message after watching her interview... But she treated me so badly that day in the bar that I lost the desire," she added, leaving more than one speechless.

Ana Luque is convinced that Olga Moreno "misses me more than I miss her because I have contributed much more to her than she has to me." Moreover, and as if that weren't enough, the collaborator hasn't had any problem talking again about the origin of their estrangement.

"Everything was due to an intervention I made talking about her family after Supervivientes; our relationship broke.[...]Right now the relationship is nonexistent, why should we deceive ourselves," the woman from Málaga began explaining.

Although they don't live "close," Ana Luque has confessed that she tries "by all means not to meet her." At this moment, the collaborator has revealed a fact that no one expected about her enmity with Olga Moreno:

"We had a spat the last time we met in a bar. I have mutual friends with her and I was the one who took the step to talk to her. What she did was not even talk to me and look at me with great disdain."